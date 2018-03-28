A Massive Pink Gin Sale Is Happening In Dublin RIGHT NOW

Here's a little GINspiration for ya (pretty sure we're the first ones to think of that pun)

A four-day weekend is nearly upon us and that can only mean one thing: it's party time.

Since we've noticed that many a Lovin Dubliner seems to reeeally like their gin, particularly of the pink variety, we thought it only proper to inform you that there's a mahoosive sale taking place at O'Briens right now.

The off-licence chain now has offers on more than 50 Irish craft and international gins for connoisseurs looking to discover some new gems, as well those simply on the hunt for a bargain. You'll be able to pick up the likes of Bombay Sapphire for €20 and Drumshambo for €40, as well as some brand-new gins like Berkeley Square Gin (now €44.95), Garnish Island Irish Gin (now €30.95) and Whitley Neill Rhubarb Gin (now €37.95).

In the pink gin department they've got 5th Gin Fire Pink (now €35.95), Beefeater Pink Gin (now €21.95) and Gordons Pink Gin 70cl (now €22.95).

With so many gins to choose from it's tough to make the right decision, but a quick perusal of 'A Gin Lover's Guide To Ireland' will help you decide on the one for you.



BTW we're also doing a hamper giveaway over on Instagram right now which you can enter, which includes a bottle of Drumshanbo Gin, a bottle of Gordon's Pink Gin, a bottle of Bollinger Champagne, a bottle of Monte Real Rioja Reserva, and two bottles of Contrapunto Albarino. Get entering quick though, the winner will be picked by 5pm on Thursday, March 29.

You'll find O'Briens stores in the following locations around Dublin: Ballybrack, Beacon, Blanchardstown, Carrickmines, Citywest, Clontarf, Dalkey, Donnybrook, Dun Laoghaire, Glasnevin, Lucan, Malahide, Navan Road, Newpark, Rathgar, Rathmines, Sandymount, Stillorgan, Templeogue and Nutgrove.

