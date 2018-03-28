Sponsored

A Massive Pink Gin Sale Is Happening In Dublin RIGHT NOW

Here's a little GINspiration for ya (pretty sure we're the first ones to think of that pun)

Pink Gin

A four-day weekend is nearly upon us and that can only mean one thing: it's party time

Since we've noticed that many a Lovin Dubliner seems to reeeally like their gin, particularly of the pink variety, we thought it only proper to inform you that there's a mahoosive sale taking place at O'Briens right now.

The off-licence chain now has offers on more than 50 Irish craft and international gins for connoisseurs looking to discover some new gems, as well those simply on the hunt for a bargain. You'll be able to pick up the likes of Bombay Sapphire for €20 and Drumshambo for €40, as well as some brand-new gins like Berkeley Square Gin (now €44.95), Garnish Island Irish Gin (now €30.95) and Whitley Neill Rhubarb Gin (now €37.95).

In the pink gin department they've got 5th Gin Fire Pink (now €35.95), Beefeater Pink Gin (now €21.95) and Gordons Pink Gin 70cl (now €22.95). 

Pink Gin New

With so many gins to choose from it's tough to make the right decision, but a quick perusal of 'A Gin Lover's Guide To Ireland' will help you decide on the one for you.

You'll find O'Briens stores in the following locations around Dublin: Ballybrack, Beacon, Blanchardstown, Carrickmines, Citywest, Clontarf, Dalkey, Donnybrook, Dun Laoghaire, Glasnevin, Lucan, Malahide, Navan Road, Newpark, Rathgar, Rathmines, Sandymount, Stillorgan, Templeogue and Nutgrove. 

To browse the full selection of gins on sale at O'Briens right now, click HERE.

The Recent Facebook Scandal And What You Should Really Know About It... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

