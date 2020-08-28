A new pizza joint has popped up in a shipping container in Bray.

I mean who doesn't want to try a new pizza place? And in a shipping container? Yes, please. ladies and gents say hello to The Dough Box.

If you enjoy the food at Pi or Rita's, then The Dough Box should definitely be added to your pizza bucket list. They offer the same type of soft dough that's like pillows, which has to be my favourite type.

Out of the wide range of pizzas they offer, I decided to try out the Caprazy, Chicken Seizure and the Bray Breakie. Although they were all mouth-watering in their own right, my favourite was the Bray Breakie. Breakfast and pizza all rolled into one? Why didn't I think about this before?

It was topped with Irish brekkie faves such as black pudding, sausage, bacon and a fried egg. Just wow. Not that I was (well, maybe I was), but it was pretty ideal for a hangover.

They also do garlic bread, which I simply had to get my hands on as a connoisseur of the stuff.

And for dessert, I had 'The Cookie Monster'. It consisted of four cookies topped with marshmallows popped into the wood fire oven before being laced with chocolate and caramel sauce.

If you're a lover of pizza (well, who isn't?), you have to check out this new pizza joint, located at Newcourt, Bray, Co. Wicklow (MCs & Harveys on the Vevay Road).

To check out more, you can follow The Dough Box on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

You can also check out their website to order online. The Dough Box is available for both collection and delivery.