A series of delicious Baileys dessert pop-ups have arrived in venues around Dublin

It was recently announced that Baileys will be bringing a series of unreal desserts to the capital and we cannot wait. It truly is the most wonderful (and delicious) time of the year.

According to recent research by Baileys on Irish people's dessert habits (a very important study, if you ask me), 65% of Irish people admit that dessert makes an evening more fun. But, only 20% of people said that they always choose dessert ahead of the bill at the end of the meal.

Well, we're about to change that.

Here's where you'll get some unbelievably luxurious Baileys desserts in Dublin this festive season.

NoLIta is just one of the venues that'll be home to a 'Baileys Treat Bar'.

A Treat Bar Terrace takeover will be in NoLIta on George's Street from now until the end of December.

NoLIta is also set to serve up some unbelievably delicious Baileys desserts such as their Baileys Chocolate Reindeer with strawberries, cream Baileys custard and pistachio sprinkles.

You'll also be able to get a 'Brownie Pop' with Baileys Dipping Custard and sprinkles.

There'll also be delicious Baileys cocktails available, such as their Fairytale of New York (Baileys Original, Smirnoff Vodka, Chambord, Shiraz, mint, blackberry and raspberry), and The Nutcracker (Baileys Almande, Cointreau, Pampero Especial and orange zest).

Meanwhile, Café en Seine will also have a Baileys Treat Bar and serve up scrumptious Baileys Cheesecake.

Café en Seine will also feature a Baileys Treat Bar in their Street Garden from now right up until the end of December.

Served with their own homemade honeycomb crumb top and Baileys strawberries, they'll also serve up a scrumptious Baileys Cheesecake this winter.

And if that wasn't enough, they'll also be serving up Baileys Profiteroles with Baileys cream and chocolate as well as a series of Baileys cocktails such as their 'Eternal Love' cocktail made with Baileys Strawberries & Cream, Creme de Cacao White, strawberry pureé, cream and strawberry dust, and their Old Friend cocktail made with Baileys Almande, brandy, orange bitter and cherry syrup.

There'll also be a series of pop-up Baileys Treat Bars in other venues

These Baileys treat bars will feature such unreal sweet bites in various spots around the city.

As well as the Baileys treat bars in NoLIta and Café en Seine, a Baileys Treat Van will be in the Yuleyard in the brand new Bernard Shaw from now until the end of December.

And we're not done yet. Because there's more Baileys goodness hitting the city this winter.

Opium will have a stunning Baileys Tropical Fruit Trifle.

You'll find some gorgeously fruity Baileys Tropical Fruit Trifle at Opium this festive season, and it's to die for.

With Baileys being used in the coconut custard and pandan sponge, this dessert is quirky and delicious.

As you can see, there really is no excuse not to enjoy a deliciously indulgent Baileys dessert in Dublin this winter.

Sure look, it'd be rude not to.

And if you're around Cork coming up to Christmas, there will also be a Baileys treat pop-up in Deep South at Cork's Grand Parade until the end of December.

Please enjoy Baileys responsibly. Visit drinkaware.ie