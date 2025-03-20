Search icon

20th Mar 2025

A serious way to recover after the Dublin City Half Marathon

Tiernan Allen

Your legs will thank you for this one

You’ve done it. You’ve tackled 21km of Dublin’s finest roads, pushed through the pain, and crossed that glorious finish line. Now, as the lactic acid kicks in and walking downstairs suddenly becomes your biggest challenge, we’ve got just the thing to get you back on track.

WHOOP and The Hot Box are giving runners a free sauna and plunge session the day after the Dublin City Half Marathon. That’s right—heat, ice, and the smug satisfaction of knowing you’re doing something good for your legs.

How to claim your free recovery session

It’s simple. If you ran the half marathon and you’re a WHOOP member, you can book a free Hot Box session on Monday, March 31st at any of their locations across Ireland. Here’s what you need to do:

Book your sauna + plunge session at The Hot Box

Show up with your finisher’s medal

Flash your WHOOP Recovery score

Get your session refunded

The intense heat, cold plunges and stunning outdoor locations that connect you to nature will leave you feeling recharged, relaxed and ready for anything – you might even try to tackle the full marathon next.

Why this recovery method actually works

If you’ve ever watched elite athletes plunge themselves into ice baths post-race and thought, “That looks grim,” you’re not wrong. But it works. The combination of heat from the sauna and an ice-cold plunge helps reduce muscle soreness, flush out toxins, and speed up recovery.

Basically, it stops you from feeling like you’ve been hit by a truck the next day.

WHOOP + The Hot Box = your new recovery dream team

If you haven’t heard of WHOOP, it’s a non-invasive wearable that helps you optimise your health, fitness, and recovery by tracking key metrics like heart rate variability (HRV), sleep quality, strain, and recovery.

So naturally, a partnership with The Hot Box makes perfect sense—because nothing says “I’m serious about my health and fitness” like sweating it out in a wood-fired sauna and tracking it on WHOOP.

The Hot Box offers a genuine sauna experience inspired by Nordic sauna culture and has stunning locations in Bective, Killiney, Carlingford, Inchicore, Tinnahinch, and Rosses Point, so wherever you’re based, you’re sorted.

Not on WHOOP? Maybe it’s time

If you don’t already have a WHOOP, you can sign up for a free trial and see what all the fuss is about. It’ll track your recovery, show you just how much strain that half marathon put on your body, and probably confirm what you already knew—you earned that sauna session.

WHOOP members: Book your session at The Hot Box Sauna

Not on WHOOP? Sign up for a free trial at join.whoop.com/trial

Your legs will thank you. Your future self will thank you. And best of all, you’ll be able to walk downstairs like a normal person again.

