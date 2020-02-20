Close

A 'tiny theatre' is coming to this iconic Dublin pub

By Brian Dillon

February 20, 2020 at 2:04pm

One of the city's much-loved pubs is getting a quirky little feature in the form of a tiny theatre.

Looking for something different while still enjoying everything you love about a traditional Irish pub? Well, this is likely to tick all of the boxes.

Brought to us by Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Toner's Pub on Baggot Street will see the arrival of the Tully Tiny Theatre on Thursday, February 27. Inspired by Ireland’s rich culture of oral literature, there will be a series of miniature plays in this bespoke whiskey cask theatre.

Each play will feature just one actor and two participants from the audience.

The plays have been devised in collaboration with Dan Colley, formally of Collapsing Horse Theatre Company.

Amongst the lineup of performers is Tullamore D.E.W. ambassador and poet Kevin Piggot and Cork musician Dan Elliot.

Tullamore DEW

Each performance will incorporate humour and conversation, providing a place for whiskey lovers to celebrate Irish pub traditions and enjoy good company, stories and of course Tullamore D.E.W. The Tiny Theatre is guaranteed to be something truly unique, so you'll want to experience it while you can.

tullamore dew

Tullamore D.E.W. is the world's second-largest Irish whiskey brand and is distilled, matured and bottled at their distillery in, you guessed it, Tullamore in the heart of Ireland.

Being the original triple blend of three delicious whiskies, you'll be glad to hear that your ticket to the Tully Tiny Theatre includes two drinks per person as well as the chance to witness these super intimate and unique
performances in the beer garden of Toner's Pub on Baggot Street. And all for just a tenner.

If you want to experience some theatre, conversation and good times, then head here to book a ticket or pop in between 7pm and 9pm on Thursday, February 27.

