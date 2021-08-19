A traditional bar appeared in an unexpected location over the weekend and the craic was mighty

By Brian Dillon

August 19, 2021 at 5:04pm

A traditional bar appeared in an unexpected location over the weekend and the craic was mighty

It's not every day that you go on a beautiful hike through nature and find a bar. But that is exactly what happened for many last Saturday. Heineken® 0.0, the number 1 non-alcoholic beer brand in Ireland, decided to challenge conventions and gift us with the One for the Road bar, which many discovered at the top of Bray Head.

Serving up pints on bottles of Heineken® 0.0 to walkers, hikers and runners passing by, it made for a really unique beer experience that we can safely say was like no other, proving that any moment can be a beer moment.

 

 

Many will know that the hike to the top of Bray Head takes anywhere between 20 and 30 minutes. Passing through rich woodland up to stunning coastal views, it's a rewarding weekend activity to say the least. But when there is a pint at the top, well, it's just next level.

Upon reaching the summit of the hike, there were plenty of signs to point us in the direction of the One for the Road bar and once we got there, the pints were tasty and the craic was fantastic. It was a one of a kind 'cheersing' experience, to say the least.

The Heineken® 0.0 One for the Road bar will be popping up in another stunning location in Clare on Saturday, August 28. So if you're doing your last summer staycay in one of the most gorgeous parts of Ireland's west coast, taking in all of the natural beauty it has to offer, you may just be treated to a free pint of Heineken® 0.0 to top off the experience.

 

75% of people feel more comfortable ordering alcohol free drinks now than in previous years, while 60% plan on maintaining a more balanced lifestyle than pre-Covid. This means that the arrival of the One for the Road bar could not have come at a better time. Many of us are now focused on getting out and exploring, but that doesn't mean we have to sacrifice a great-tasting beer. If anything, that's something to say 'cheers' to!

