Aimee Connolly gives us an unreal playlist while talking about some of her favourite travel memories

By Brian Dillon

September 11, 2020 at 4:23pm

Sponsored

Makeup artist and entrepreneur Aimee Connolly celebrates the launch of the Smirnoff Seltzers Soundtrack of the Summer, enjoys a Smirnoff Seltzer and tells us her favourite bops.

Smirnoff and Lovin have teamed up to celebrate the launch of Smirnoff’s Seltzer through the Smirnoff’s Seltzer’s Summer Soundtrack. We challenge some of Ireland’s favourite personalities to curate the soundtracks to their summer, which you can check out on our IGTV. Expect bops, tunes and a serious dose of nostalgia as they reminisce on summer holidays, romances and everything in between.

We may not have got the summer we wanted, but these familiar faces are still helping us transport and enjoy the vibes with their tunes as we get nostalgic about our summer memories.

We always enjoy a summer playlist that transports us to our happy place. We caught up with Aimee Connolly who shared her ultimate summer soundtrack with us.

Aimee's playlist includes absolute bops that bring her back to boats in Hvar, bars in Thailand and more wonderful memories of adventures with friends. With such unreal songs, it's certainly a playlist that transports you to an imaginary paradise.

Aimee explains how hearing this song brings her back to the taxi boats she used to get to the club and back in Hvar, Croatia.

Aimee keeps it coming with the bops as she tells us her next song is Jubel by Klingande. Aimee explains how this tune brings her right back to Phi Phi beach when she and her friends used to go to Slinky's Bar where this was playing all the time, whether it was super sunny or Monsoon rain.

You can watch our full chat with Aimee Connolly as part of the Smirnoff Summer Sounds Series below... Don't let us tell you all about it, listen below!

The new Smirnoff Seltzers range comprises of two refreshingly summery drinks: Orange & Grapefruit and Raspberry & Rhubarb.

Made with Smirnoff vodka, sparkling water and natural fruit flavour, each can contains 72 calories and 4.7% ABV serve. Whatever the weather outside is like, you'll find a slice of joy in this can. Serve chilled and sit back, relax and enjoy the good vibes with Aimee's playlist.

Niamh O'Sullivan celebrates the Smirnoff Seltzer Summer Sound Series and gives us her ultimate soundtrack

 

To find out more about Smirnoff's brand new Seltzer range, head here.

Please enjoy Smirnoff responsibly.

