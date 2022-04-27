Already thinking ahead to summer? These are the ultimate patio and BBQ must-haves for 2022

How amazing are these garden accessories?

With summer just a few short weeks away, it's safe to say we're all looking forward to brighter, warmer days outside and in the garden with friends and family, everyone enjoying some delicious food and drinks in the sun.

And if you want to make the most of your outdoor space this summer, we've got just the thing...

If you want to Dream Big in 2022, an AIB Personal Loan will help you create that ultimate outdoor space you've always wanted.

With a quick and simple AIB Personal Loan, you can revamp your garden or patio with LOADS of class outdoor essentials. You can borrow anything from €1,000 to €30,000 online or in-app with loan approval within 3 hours.

As you think of the wonderful possibilities of what might be, here are some amazing suggestions of what you could use to create your dream garden space ahead of the summer...

Finding some fantastic furniture...

As the days start to brighten, the first thing on everyone’s list will be some cosy, comfortable garden furniture to lounge about on.

Advertisement

There are loads of stunning furniture sets to choose from, regardless of the amount of space you have to work with. Something gorgeous like a luxury Corner Sofa Set is perfect for a larger space.

Or, if you're working with a smaller space, the ever-popular egg chair is the perfect solution, giving you loads of room to sit back, relax and enjoy a romantic evening in the sun.

I mean, we say "romantic"... but you can be selfish and just keep it all to yourself too!

Perfect prep for an Irish summer...

OK, now that you've got your basic furniture sorted, you might be wondering what happens if this summer isn't as warm or sunny as we're hoping it'll be.

A very fair question.

While we’re all praying that summer 2022 will be a scorcher, landscaping experts can help you create the perfect patio space that will make your garden suitable for whatever the weather throws at us. Concrete or timber flooring will help your garden furniture last long-term, and you'll also have the option to get some handy roofing or shelter fitted for all-year-round use.

Advertisement

An AIB Personal Loan is ideal for funding pricier garden renovations, like patios or landscaping, making it so much easier to bring this dream garden set-up to life. Check this out...

As the sun sets and your celebrations continue into the evening, you'll need something to keep you and your guests warm. If you're looking to relax alongside a toasty fire this summer, a Fire Pit is an ideal choice.

Plus, it just looks ridiculously cool. Especially in the evenings when you're looking to nail that perfect Instagram snap.

Food, glorious food!

No garden gathering is complete without some tasty treats, so it's time to fire up the BBQ and plan your next al fresco evening.

If you're a regular griller, you'll know that a built-in garden BBQ has loads of handy benefits such as being easy to use all year round and they're generally longer-lasting too. So, if you plan on using your BBQ pretty often, this may be the option for you.

But if you're a renter or you're working with a smaller space, there are many different options available to you which have different cooking modes for you to experiment with this summer, as well as some handy BBQ accessories.

Advertisement

And when it comes to veggie options, why not cook up some delicious pizzas for everyone? With the right Pizza Oven, you can cook some fresh stone-baked pizzas in just 60 seconds!

So quick, so convenient and SO delicious...

And just like that, you've got everything you need for the perfect summer garden set-up. All you need to do now is apply for your AIB Personal Loan today, and you could be just a few short steps away from enjoying summer 2022 in your dream garden.

Just make sure to invite us around for one of those pizzas, yeah? Thanks.

Ready to kickstart summer 2022? Apply for an AIB Personal Loan today on the AIB App or check out the online loan calculator on the AIB website.

Allied Irish Banks, p.l.c. is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland