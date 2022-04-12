An amazing dessert and whiskey tasting event kicks off in Dublin 8 this week

This two-week pop-up combines two of life's greatest pleasures - desserts and cocktails.

With Easter just around the corner, you might be looking for some new spots in the city to catch up with friends and family over the Bank Holiday weekend.

And given that it wouldn't be Easter without some delicious sweet treats to indulge in, you'll be happy to hear that D-8TE have launched an exciting new Easter tasting event at the Roe & Co Distillery.

Pastry chef Karen Smith and the Roe & Co Distillery have joined forces to bring Ireland’s first-ever dessert and Irish whiskey tasting experience to Dublin 8 for an exclusive two-week event.

Kicking off this Friday, Curated by Karen at D-8TE will be running right through Easter weekend, including the bank holiday Monday. Running between the 15-18 and 22-24 April, anyone who attends this incredible event will get to try out a limited edition menu, all in the stylish surroundings of the Roe & Co Distillery.

Advertisement

The afternoon tea style tasting menu consists of sweet treats for starter, main course and dessert paired with some experimental whiskey cocktails and, honestly, it sounds like a dream evening out.

This incredible tasting menu has been curated by Karen Smith, a classically trained pastry chef who blends sophisticated culinary techniques with playful dessert ideas. Showcasing the best of Irish ingredients, Karen's limited edition menu includes her take on Ferrero Rocher, jelly and ice cream and Twix chocolate domes. Yum...

Plus, each sweet treat will be creatively paired with a Roe & Co whiskey cocktail, including a Mango & Hazelnut Bellini, Carrot Cake Milk Punch and a Mint Chocolate Mojito.

It's the perfect occasion to catch up with pals for cocktails over the next few weeks, especially for dessert lovers.

Advertisement

And as we approach those longer, sunnier days, The Power House Garden in Roe & Co's distillery is a stunning and picturesque spot to catch up with pals over the coming weeks. The incredible outdoor terrace offers a creative menu of whiskey cocktails and food, making it the ultimate social spot for the summer.

Keep an eye on their Instagram for the latest news on all things D-8TE.

You can experience the full D-8TE tasting menu for €35 per person, with opt-in drinks pairing for €30 per person. The Power House Garden is open on Friday evenings, Saturday afternoons and evenings and Sunday afternoons until 19:00.

Book the whiskey and dessert tasting experience HERE.

Advertisement

Please drink responsibly.