An unreal event is happening in Jam Park for England v Ireland

It's almost time for England v Ireland. If you're still wondering where to go to watch the match, then we think this event is definitely going to be of interest to you. Because it looks absolutely class.

Jam Park in Swords is set to host a fantastic Guinness Six Nations viewing experience on Sunday, February 23.

Whether you're a rugby fanatic or you just love the atmosphere on match days, you'll have a ball. Being one of Ireland's most unique late-night venues/adult arcade, this is guaranteed to be a good time.

On the weekend the match takes place, there'll even be a drop-goal simulator. Basically, you'll have the chance to prove yourself as a rugby star.

This simulator gives you the opportunity to kick a conversion as the English team run towards you. Honestly, what better way to celebrate match-day and support the lads than having a go yourself?

Check it out below.

When it's time for the match, you'll be able to catch it on the ground floor level on the venue which is kitted out with a massive screen, three bars, a pretty nice outdoor terrace and the drop goal simulator!

Doors open at 12pm with the women's match kicking off at 12.45pm. Then, the men's match kicks off at 3pm.

What's on the menu? Well, the venue will take inspiration from the rival English team and serve up some ‘Torn’ Cod Goujons, Chunky Chips, Pea Coulis and Tartare Sauce. As you can imagine, it perfectly complements a lovely pint of Guinness.

And of course, you'll be able to get a STOUTie. It's like a selfie but printed onto a pint of Guinness. What better way to capture the joy of match day?

Great food, a class day out and one of the most hotly-anticipated matches of the 2020 Guinness Six Nations? You can absolutely count me in.

Tickets cost €5.57 which gets you two drinks on arrival.

And there'll also be ticket giveaways. Pretty good for a fiver if you ask me. Search 'Fan Park: Six Nation' on Eventbrite and treat yourself to a class match-day experience!

If you can't make it out to Jam Park, the match will also be shown in other exciting venues like Cafe En Seine and The Camden. Whichever venue you decide to head to, match day is set to be class.