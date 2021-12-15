Are you a TFI Leap Card user? Here’s everything you need to know about the new TFI 90 Minute Fare

Travelling across Dublin just got a whole lot easier…

On Sunday 28 November, the National Transport Authority (NTA) introduced a new fare in order to simplify public transport throughout the Dublin area.

Part of a larger BusConnects project, the TFI 90 Minute Fare is changing the way commuters travel - making it easier, cheaper and more efficient. Sounds pretty good, doesn’t it?

Applying to most journeys in the Dublin area, TFI Leap Card users will now have the option to transfer between Dublin Bus, Luas and the majority of DART, commuter rail and Go-Ahead Ireland services for no additional cost.

All you’ve got to do is use your TFI Leap Card as normal and touch on your last journey within 90 minutes of your first one when travelling within the Dublin metropolitan area.

Costing €2.30 for adults and students when using a TFI Leap Card, the TFI 90 Minute Fare signals the start of a flat fare of just 80 cent for kids up to 18 years old!

Since this fare applies on journeys involving transfers, the Short Fare will cover any single trip of 3km or under and costs €1.60 per trip.

If you’ve found yourself driving around the city or relying on taxis, this new fare is a great excuse to lower your carbon emissions and opt for public transport instead.

If you want to find out more, go to leapcard.ie for more information.