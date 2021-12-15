Are you a TFI Leap Card user? Here’s everything you need to know about the new TFI 90 Minute Fare

By Lovin' Media

December 15, 2021 at 2:11pm

Sponsored

Share:

Travelling across Dublin just got a whole lot easier…

On Sunday 28 November, the National Transport Authority (NTA) introduced a new fare in order to simplify public transport throughout the Dublin area.

Part of a larger BusConnects project, the TFI 90 Minute Fare is changing the way commuters travel - making it easier, cheaper and more efficient. Sounds pretty good, doesn’t it?

Applying to most journeys in the Dublin area, TFI Leap Card users will now have the option to transfer between Dublin Bus, Luas and the majority of DART, commuter rail and Go-Ahead Ireland services for no additional cost.

All you’ve got to do is use your TFI Leap Card as normal and touch on your last journey within 90 minutes of your first one when travelling within the Dublin metropolitan area.

 

Costing €2.30 for adults and students when using a TFI Leap Card, the TFI 90 Minute Fare signals the start of a flat fare of just 80 cent for kids up to 18 years old!

Since this fare applies on journeys involving transfers, the Short Fare will cover any single trip of 3km or under and costs €1.60 per trip.

If you’ve found yourself driving around the city or relying on taxis, this new fare is a great excuse to lower your carbon emissions and opt for public transport instead.

If you want to find out more, go to leapcard.ie for more information.

Sponsored By
Visit our website
Follow us on Twitter
Share:

Latest articles

New restrictions force Dublin restaurant to close until "we can trade properly"

Taoiseach confirms 8pm curfew for bars and restaurants from Sunday

6 Dublin cocktails for the last weekend ahead of Christmas!

7 Dublin dishes to try the weekend before Christmas!

You may also love

Coca-Cola is spreading Real Magic this Christmas, especially to those in need

COMPETITION: Here's how you can WIN a brand new Samsung Galaxy S21 and a pair of JLabs Air Sport Earbuds

Here's how you can get a FREE Schweppes Gin & Tonic in these Dublin pubs this Christmas

Here's where you can watch the new chapter of Sex and the City in Ireland

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.