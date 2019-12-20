Arnotts has loads of unreal gift ideas for you last minute shoppers

December is in full swing. And that means that you're probably in the midst of the gift-buying flurry that comes as part of the Christmas madness.

Well, Arnotts has a heap of gift ideas for those of us who have put it on the long finger.

There are a great many things. Here's just a snippet.

Chocolate, chocolate and more chocolate

The ultimate gift for chocolate lovers (who amongst us isn’t?!). Cadburys are in-store until December 22nd. Pop in and you can personalise your very own selection box. Pick out your favourite chocolatey treats to include in your custom box for just €8.

What a treat!

Stunning stocaí

Want to bring your sock game to the next level? Starting at €15, Super Socks lets you personalise your socks with a picture and design of your choice. How cool? Very little in this world beats the feeling of a clean pair of socks, especially if they’re adorned with some of your favourite things.

Christmas Fair

Arnotts pull out all the stops when it comes to Christmas, with their very own Christmas Fair. Head up to the second level, right beside Santa’s Grotto, and you’ll find a festive haven full of food, hot drinks and plenty of stocking fillers.

Some Cornude Popcorn and mug of hot chocolate are necessary companions for a day of shopping.

FAO Schwarz, the iconic New York City toy store, has brought the magic to Dublin just in time for Christmas. With a reputation as big as theirs, one might think that it would be hard to live up to the hype, but this is definitely all it’s cracked up to be.

The first and only FAO Schwarz store in Ireland, it houses everything from Barbie, to Peppa Pig. A world of wonder and imagination for big and little kids alike.

But if this all just sounds far too good to miss out on, then an Arnotts gift voucher is the way to go. What better way to treat someone than to give them the gift of choice and the freedom to enjoy all of this delightful goodness on offer?

If you find yourself doing some last-minute bits in the coming days make sure to stop into Arnotts for some in-store entertainment. Running Saturday to Tuesday from 11am to 3pm, the atmosphere will surely get you in the spirit of things.

There will be Christmas workshops over the weekend for children, featuring a very popular ‘Personalised Bauble’ class where participants can decorate their own take-home decoration. Mrs Claus will also be in-store on December 21st from 11am to 3pm. Find her in the Childrenswear department where she’ll be in charge of storytime, seasonal singalongs and Christmas colouring. She’s definitely the best woman for the job!

Write up your letter to Santa before the Postal Parade when Santa’s elves, postal parade in tow, march through the store to collect them from the letterboxes dotted around the store. Every hour on the hour from 12 noon to 3pm on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

No day out would be complete without some milk and cookies either.

Download the new Arnotts App for ultimate ease and create your wish list in one handy place.