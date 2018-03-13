Sponsored

Last Chance To Personalise Your Denim This Weekend At Arnotts

Have you checked out 'It's In Your Jeans' yet?

Trio

Some people want to see their name in lights but other, more fashionable people just want to see their names in denim — if you're among the latter, there's a little pop-up you need to be checking out this weekend in Arnotts.

Having started on March 15 and ending this Sunday, March 25, the It's In Your Jeans pop-up makes a whole experience out of shopping for some sweet new denim items of clothing.

How does it work?

In both the Womenswear and Menswear Denim Departments at Arnotts, you can avail of the services of a brand ambassador who will help you find the most flattering pair of jeans for you, something that'll suit you to a tee, before guiding you through personalisation possibilities like embroidery, preppy patches or monogrammed initials.

Your personal jean therapist will give you the low-down on this season's biggest denim trends, advising you on whether you're better suited to soft linen, tie-dye, distressed denim or bleached denim from a selection of major brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Armani Exchange, or Salsa Jeans, G-Star and Levi's.

And don't just stop at the your jeans, all denim items of clothing can be personalised at the pop-up, be they shorts, shirts or jackets.

That's not all, folks

There's more to this event than just denim. There's gonna be light refreshments, a DJ providing tunes and if you get in early enough you'll even receive a little surprise gift. 

LD's resident fashionista Eadaoin Fitzmaurice will be popping in on Saturday to give the customisation station a whirl, so stay tuned to our Instagram Stories to see how she gets on.

Know anyone who'd love to trick out their jeans this weekend? 

It's In Your Jeans is happening at Arnotts until Sunday, March 25.

The nature of Irish 'Lickarsery' and Harry Styles' sexuality... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

Comments

Sponsored

Read More in Sponsored
'Nine Monks' Is Ireland's Newest Tonic Wine — Here's The Suss
'Nine Monks' Is Ireland's Newest Tonic Wine — Here's The Suss
Here's A Six-Part Method To Help Children Become Happier At School
Here's A Six-Part Method To Help Children Become Happier At School
The 'Outdoor Revolution' Is Coming To Dublin Very Soon — Here's The Suss
The 'Outdoor Revolution' Is Coming To Dublin Very Soon — Here's The Suss
This Is Where You'll Find FREE Breakfast In Dublin For The Next Two Days Only
This Is Where You'll Find FREE Breakfast In Dublin For The Next Two Days Only
Here's How You And Your Mates Can Get Free Pints This Saturday
Here's How You And Your Mates Can Get Free Pints This Saturday
We're Giving Away Brunch At Urchin For A Group Of Six Friends — Complete Our Survey For Your Chance Bag It!
We're Giving Away Brunch At Urchin For A Group Of Six Friends — Complete Our Survey For Your Chance Bag It!
Have You Heard About The Irish Craft Beer & Spirits Festival That's Happening On Leeson Street This Sunday?
Have You Heard About The Irish Craft Beer & Spirits Festival That's Happening On Leeson Street This Sunday?
Five Ways To Be Super Productive At Home During Storm Emma
Five Ways To Be Super Productive At Home During Storm Emma
Wanna Bag An Office Catering Package With Mao At Home For You And Your Work Crew?
Wanna Bag An Office Catering Package With Mao At Home For You And Your Work Crew?
These Dublin Barbers Are Giving Away Half-Price Snips To The Men Of Dublin This Week
These Dublin Barbers Are Giving Away Half-Price Snips To The Men Of Dublin This Week
Ireland's Largest Craft Beer & Food Fair Is Coming Back To Dublin Next Week
Ireland's Largest Craft Beer & Food Fair Is Coming Back To Dublin Next Week
A Dubliner Won €250,000 In A Lotto Draw Last Night
A Dubliner Won €250,000 In A Lotto Draw Last Night
17 Of The Greatest Irish Curse Words And Insults – Defined At Last
Feature

17 Of The Greatest Irish Curse Words And Insults – Defined At Last
Toners Is Now Called Tobin's Apparently - What's Going On?
Food and Drink

Toners Is Now Called Tobin's Apparently - What's Going On?
These Are The 10 Most Popular Breakfasts Ordered From Deliveroo In Dublin
Food and Drink

These Are The 10 Most Popular Breakfasts Ordered From Deliveroo In Dublin
I Took a Flying Lesson Over Dublin City - Here's How I Got On
Feature

I Took a Flying Lesson Over Dublin City - Here's How I Got On

PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
Dublin

PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It
What's On

YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It
WATCH: You Probably Missed Aengus Mac Grianna's Hilarious Sign Off Reel On The News Last Night
Dublin

WATCH: You Probably Missed Aengus Mac Grianna's Hilarious Sign Off Reel On The News Last Night
WATCH: The Script Broke A Guinness World Record In The Most Irish Way Possible On Paddy's Day
Dublin

WATCH: The Script Broke A Guinness World Record In The Most Irish Way Possible On Paddy's Day

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin