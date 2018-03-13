Last Chance To Personalise Your Denim This Weekend At Arnotts

Have you checked out 'It's In Your Jeans' yet?

Some people want to see their name in lights but other, more fashionable people just want to see their names in denim — if you're among the latter, there's a little pop-up you need to be checking out this weekend in Arnotts.

Having started on March 15 and ending this Sunday, March 25, the It's In Your Jeans pop-up makes a whole experience out of shopping for some sweet new denim items of clothing.

A post shared by Rosie Connolly (@rosieconxxx) on Mar 13, 2018 at 3:20am PDT

A post shared by Arnotts Dublin (@arnottsdublin) on Mar 21, 2018 at 8:05am PDT

How does it work?

In both the Womenswear and Menswear Denim Departments at Arnotts, you can avail of the services of a brand ambassador who will help you find the most flattering pair of jeans for you, something that'll suit you to a tee, before guiding you through personalisation possibilities like embroidery, preppy patches or monogrammed initials.

Your personal jean therapist will give you the low-down on this season's biggest denim trends, advising you on whether you're better suited to soft linen, tie-dye, distressed denim or bleached denim from a selection of major brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Armani Exchange, or Salsa Jeans, G-Star and Levi's.

And don't just stop at the your jeans, all denim items of clothing can be personalised at the pop-up, be they shorts, shirts or jackets.

A post shared by Arnotts Dublin (@arnottsdublin) on Mar 16, 2018 at 5:41am PDT

A post shared by Arnotts Dublin (@arnottsdublin) on Mar 15, 2018 at 1:05pm PDT

That's not all, folks

There's more to this event than just denim. There's gonna be light refreshments, a DJ providing tunes and if you get in early enough you'll even receive a little surprise gift.

LD's resident fashionista Eadaoin Fitzmaurice will be popping in on Saturday to give the customisation station a whirl, so stay tuned to our Instagram Stories to see how she gets on.

Know anyone who'd love to trick out their jeans this weekend?

It's In Your Jeans is happening at Arnotts until Sunday, March 25.

The nature of Irish 'Lickarsery' and Harry Styles' sexuality... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here