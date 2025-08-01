August Event Guide: What’s on in Ireland this month?

Brought to you by eFlow

What better way to make the most of the last stretch of summer than with some show-stopping gigs?



Whether you’re a festival hopper or you prefer one-off gigs, August is going to be your month.

From the long-awaited Oasis reunion, to Robbie Williams’ Croke Park takeover, to a star-studded Electric Picnic line-up, there are so many music moments to look forward to. As you pack your festival kit and brace yourself for the barricade, we’ve teamed up with eFlow to bring you one very important reminder.

Wherever August takes you, you can easily cut back on the hassle of tolls by registering for M50 video tolling with eFlow, perfect for occasional users of the M50.

With an eFlow account, you can automatically pay your M50 tolls and avoid unnecessary penalties. Set up is free and once you’re registered you can manage your account online, view journey history and statements and pay your tolls.

What’s more, when you register with eFlow, you can save up to €0.70 on every M50 journey.

You can register right here.

Once you’re set up, you can cross worrying about tolls off your to-do list ahead of a gig-packed month.

All Together Now

When: 31st July – 03 August

Where: Curraghmore Estate, Co. Waterford

A heap of class music acts will descend upon Curraghmore Estate to get our August off to a flying start. This year’s headliners include Fontaines D.C., Nelly Furtado, CMAT and London Grammar.

Oasis

When: 17th August

Where: Croke Park, Dublin

It feels like just yesterday we were going through the trenches trying to nab tickets for the reunion of all reunions, and now the day is finally here. Watch Liam and Noel work it out in the best way they can – through music – for one incredible night.

Robbie Williams

When: 23rd August

Where: Croke Park

The 21st century’s ultimate showman is bringing his Britpop tour to Ireland in what is bound to be an unforgettable gig. We can already picture ourselves standing in Croke Park, surrounded by fellow fans singing our hearts out to Angels.

Electric Picnic

When: 29th – 31st August

Where: Stradbally, Co. Laois

Finish off a month of gigs with a staple of the Irish Festival Scene. Head to the picnic and take in some world-class acts including Hozier, Chappell Roan, Fatboy Slim and loads more.