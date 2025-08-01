Search icon

Sponsored

01st Aug 2025

August Event Guide: What’s on in Ireland this month?

Sarah McKenna

Brought to you by eFlow

What better way to make the most of the last stretch of summer than with some show-stopping gigs?


Whether you’re a festival hopper or you prefer one-off gigs, August is going to be your month.

From the long-awaited Oasis reunion, to Robbie Williams’ Croke Park takeover, to a star-studded Electric Picnic line-up, there are so many music moments to look forward to. As you pack your festival kit and brace yourself for the barricade, we’ve teamed up with eFlow to bring you one very important reminder.

Wherever August takes you, you can easily cut back on the hassle of tolls by registering for M50 video tolling with eFlow, perfect for occasional users of the M50.

With an eFlow account, you can automatically pay your M50 tolls and avoid unnecessary penalties. Set up is free and once you’re registered you can manage your account online, view journey history and statements and pay your tolls.

What’s more, when you register with eFlow, you can save up to €0.70 on every M50 journey.

You can register right here.

Once you’re set up, you can cross worrying about tolls off your to-do list ahead of a gig-packed month.

All Together Now

When: 31st July – 03 August

Where: Curraghmore Estate, Co. Waterford

A heap of class music acts will descend upon Curraghmore Estate to get our August off to a flying start. This year’s headliners include Fontaines D.C., Nelly Furtado, CMAT and London Grammar.

Oasis

When: 17th August

Where: Croke Park, Dublin

It feels like just yesterday we were going through the trenches trying to nab tickets for the reunion of all reunions, and now the day is finally here. Watch Liam and Noel work it out in the best way they can – through music – for one incredible night.

Robbie Williams

When: 23rd August

Where: Croke Park

The 21st century’s ultimate showman is bringing his Britpop tour to Ireland in what is bound to be an unforgettable gig. We can already picture ourselves standing in Croke Park, surrounded by fellow fans singing our hearts out to Angels.

Electric Picnic

When: 29th – 31st August

Where: Stradbally, Co. Laois

Finish off a month of gigs with a staple of the Irish Festival Scene. Head to the picnic and take in some world-class acts including Hozier, Chappell Roan, Fatboy Slim and loads more.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

ICYMI: Four highlights from the 55th anniversary of the Liberties Festival

ICYMI: Four highlights from the 55th anniversary of the Liberties Festival

By Sarah McKenna

10 of the Best Cookies in Dublin Right Now

10 of the Best Cookies in Dublin Right Now

By Shamim de Brún

Why CMAT’s Radio Edit Became a Flashpoint

Why CMAT’s Radio Edit Became a Flashpoint

By Shamim de Brún

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Recipe: This saucy take on a New Orleans classic sandwich will transport you to the seaside

Recipe: This saucy take on a New Orleans classic sandwich will transport you to the seaside

By Sarah McKenna

This meatball sub with a spicy ketchup glaze is the saucy saviour you need to make for lunch

This meatball sub with a spicy ketchup glaze is the saucy saviour you need to make for lunch

By Sarah McKenna

Recipe: This saucy chicken wrap has summer written all over it

Recipe: This saucy chicken wrap has summer written all over it

By Sarah McKenna

Get saucy with it: Make a steak and onion sub with us

Get saucy with it: Make a steak and onion sub with us

By Sarah McKenna

This run club is doling out delicious smoothies all summer long

This run club is doling out delicious smoothies all summer long

By Sarah McKenna

Summer is here and so is D8’s favourite cocktail garden

Summer is here and so is D8’s favourite cocktail garden

By Sarah McKenna

Recipe: This saucy take on a New Orleans classic sandwich will transport you to the seaside

Recipe: This saucy take on a New Orleans classic sandwich will transport you to the seaside

By Sarah McKenna

Rosie O’Donnell’s Quick Thinking Saves 90-Year-Old Woman From Choking in Dublin Hotel

Rosie O’Donnell’s Quick Thinking Saves 90-Year-Old Woman From Choking in Dublin Hotel

By Shamim de Brún

This meatball sub with a spicy ketchup glaze is the saucy saviour you need to make for lunch

This meatball sub with a spicy ketchup glaze is the saucy saviour you need to make for lunch

By Sarah McKenna

11 of the Best Books Set in Dublin to Read on a Rainy Day

11 of the Best Books Set in Dublin to Read on a Rainy Day

By Shamim de Brún

Recipe: This saucy chicken wrap has summer written all over it

Recipe: This saucy chicken wrap has summer written all over it

By Sarah McKenna

The World’s Best Burger According to Robin Gill

The World’s Best Burger According to Robin Gill

By Shamim de Brún

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Get saucy with it: Make a steak and onion sub with us

Get saucy with it: Make a steak and onion sub with us

By Sarah McKenna

7 of Dublin’s Best Literary Zines

7 of Dublin’s Best Literary Zines

By Shamim de Brún

The 28 Best Restaurants in Dublin Right Now

The 28 Best Restaurants in Dublin Right Now

By lovindublin

9 Times The Dáil Went Bonkers and Got Caught on Mic

9 Times The Dáil Went Bonkers and Got Caught on Mic

By Shamim de Brún

This run club is doling out delicious smoothies all summer long

This run club is doling out delicious smoothies all summer long

By Sarah McKenna

15 Queer-Owned Spaces in Dublin to Visit This Pride

15 Queer-Owned Spaces in Dublin to Visit This Pride

By Shamim de Brún

Load more stories