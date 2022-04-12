Bank Holiday Bucket List: 5 adventure activities for the long weekend

Want to make the most of the Bank Holiday? Here are our top picks for things to do this weekend...

With the Easter Bank Holiday just around the corner, you're probably looking to make some exciting plans to keep you occupied throughout the weekend.

So with that in mind, we've put together some of our top picks for things to do this weekend. From exhilarating outdoor thrills to any-weather indoor activities, we've put together a Bank Holiday Bucket List to keep you occupied.

If you're staying in or heading out this weekend, keep in mind that your local Maxol is the perfect spot to stock up on some essentials ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.

Whether you're picking up delicious Easter snacks, some tasty deals from the Maxol Deli, a ROSA coffee on-the-go or you need to stop off at an off-license, your local Maxol has everything you'll need to make the most of the long weekend.

With that in mind, here are some thrilling adventure activities to keep you occupied this weekend...

Advertisement

Hiking

A long weekend is often the perfect excuse for a last-minute staycation and to discover some of Ireland's hidden scenic gems.

With that in mind, we'd recommend you take a trip down to Wicklow and explore some of their stunning hiking trails. From the Bray Head Cliff Walk to scaling Sugarloaf Mountain or exploring Glenealo Valley, it's the perfect spot to base yourself for a weekend away from Dublin, especially if you want to explore some of the great outdoors.

Rock climbing

If you're looking for a rainy day activity, rock climbing is the perfect option for thrill-seekers looking to spend a day indoors. There are loads of rock climbing centres around the country, but Dublin Climbing Centre has indoor climbing and bouldering walls of varying difficulty, making it ideal for beginners and experienced climbers alike.

Advertisement

Watersports

While summer might still be a few months away, a trip to the coast has its appeal all year round, especially for anyone eager to try their hand at some exciting watersports.

Pure Magic Watersports, based in Clontarf, offer beginner's classes in kitesurfing or windsurfing at Dollymount Beach and Paddle Boarding lessons in Howth, making the Bank Holiday weekend the perfect opportunity to hit the waves and learn a new skill.

Paintball

Looking for an activity to keep the whole gang entertained? Get your pals together and head down to Kilkenny Activity Centre for an exhilarating paintballing experience. Open 7 days a week, whatever the weather, a session usually lasts about an hour and there are loads of different kinds of packages available.

Advertisement

Plus, when you're done, Kilkenny town is right on your doorstep, ideal for grabbing a bite to eat or a couple of drinks with your pals.

Crazy Golf

If you're looking for something a little more relaxed, a round of Crazy Golf is sure to keep you entertained for an afternoon. Rainforest Adventure Golf in Dundrum is an indoor course suitable for all ages, making it the perfect spot for an afternoon outing or an evening date.

Stock up on everything you need for the Bank Holiday weekend with Maxol, proudly celebrating over 100 years at the heart of the community. Find your nearest Maxol station HERE.

For more great deals and offers, visit your nearest Maxol today and follow Maxol on Instagram and Facebook.