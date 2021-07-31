Brand new cultural experience brings an added spark to the Guinness Storehouse

By Brian Dillon

July 31, 2021 at 11:05am

Sponsored

Located in Dublin 8, the Guinness Storehouse is situated in one of the most culturally rich parts of the city. Celebrating such spark and creativity only seems natural, which is why they have introduced Canvas D8, a platform for culture to thrive in the heart of Dublin’s exciting Liberties district.

Promising to be an enriching experience for all visitors to the home of Guinness and the general area, the new exhibition will see street art pop up around Dublin 8, celebrating the area and the city it finds itself in the heart of. The past year and a bit has seen us sacrificing an awful lot of cultural experiences, so we're buzzing to see something like this kick off.

The exhibition will showcase artwork from the famous street artist Aches with a showstopper centrepiece for the event taking up residence in the Guinness Storehouse. A one-of-a-kind light installation surrounds the central atrium of the building and lads, it will definitely be a feast for the eyes.

For the first time in their history, the iconic Guinness Gates on Market street have been painted and are the focal point to Aches exhibition! Art will also line the streets of the Liberties, giving us even more reason to head out to this area as the city reawakens.

 

The “Together Stronger” artwork on the gates take their inspiration from the old Irish proverb “Ní neart go cur le chéile”, translating to "there is no strength without unity". And we just think that is beautiful. Exclusive prints of Aches' work will also be on sale at the Guinness Storehouse while Canvas 8 is running, with a portion of the profits going to SICCDA, a wonderful charity that plays a huge role in supporting local communities throughout Dublin 8’s Liberties district.

Want to find out more about Canvas 8 and how and where you can see it? Make sure to head here.

Please enjoy Guinness responsibly. 

Sponsored By

This summer, the Home of Guinness has launched their Canvas D8 series, a space for culture to thrive in the heart of Dublin’s exciting Liberties district. This includes a new streetscape art gallery surrounding the Home of Guinness, a seven storey high immersive light sculpture, and a range of music and food events to be announced during the summer. For more information and to book a ticket, visit www.guinness-storehouse.com.

