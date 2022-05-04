Buying a home in Cork? This FREE virtual event is perfect for you

Calling all first-time buyers in or around Cork! We've got a brand new event that's perfect for you...

Our series of home events in partnership with AIB, is BACK and we've put together another panel of experts to help you sail through the home buying journey.

This time, we're helping first-time buyers in Cork, with the help of some of the biggest names in the property space.

The event will feature an incredible panel of speakers, from famous faces to mortgage and housing experts. They'll be on hand to answer any questions you have about the buying process in and around Cork, covering everything from those early stages of mortgage application right up to getting the keys for your new home.

In 2021, AIB helped thousands of hopeful buyers navigate the mortgage process through their series of first-time buyer events, making it the ultimate event to pick up some expert tips and advice for getting on to the property ladder.

The virtual event will take place online on Thursday 12 May from 7-8pm, and it's completely FREE to attend. You can book your place by filling out the form below.

But first, here's everything you need to know about our panel of experts...

•The one and only James Kavanagh will be sharing his experience as a first-time buyer who's relocating from Dublin to Cork, and all guests will get the chance to chat with the Irish influencer and ask any questions they have about his own buying journey.

•Presenter of RTÉ's Cheap Irish Homes Maggie Molloy will be sharing some top tips for making your journey as affordable and budget-friendly as possible, and answering all of your burning questions when it comes to getting on the property ladder.

• AIB Mortgage advisor Liz Conway will be joining us on the night to give you some expert insight into every stage of the mortgage process, from those initial meetings right up to getting the keys for your property.

Ready to kickstart your mortgage journey? You can register for our FREE event by filling out the form below.

If you can't see the form, click HERE.