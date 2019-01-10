Sponsored

Buying A House For The First Time? You Need To Come To This Dublin 9 Brunch

Get all the tips... and all the food.

Shutterstock 669633382

Hello 2019!

We've a good feeling about this year, it has a certain ring to it. Many of you may be kicking it off with your eyes on the ultimate prize - getting onto the infamous property ladder and buying your first house.

Looking to buy? Hoping to buy? Or simply have a million questions on where to begin? That's where we come in! We'll be shining a light on the most up-and-coming areas in Dublin to consider buying a home, opening up possibilities and making the whole journey a little bit easier.

With that in mind, AIB and Lovin are hosting a series of informative events for anyone who's on the house-hunting journey - whether you're knee deep in it all or just starting out. We're also throwing in a delish brunch to keep you guys going - happy days.

So, what can you expect from this event?

The Washerwoman restaurant in Glasnevin will help us kick off our 2019 events with a brunch taking place on Saturday January 19 from 10:00am until 12:00pm. There are only 45 places available, so make sure you fill in the entry form below to attend.

You'll have the opportunity to make the buying process easier by asking all the questions that have been festering in the back of your mind. We'll also have our local ambassador for the Dublin 9 area on hand to tell you everything you need to know about the area.

Speakers joining us on the day will be Joe Clancy from Clancon, architect David Winston and interior designers, North Design.

Our partners AIB will be there to have all the chats on mortgages and provide quotes so you’ll leave knowing how much you can afford to spend on your new home.

Fancy coming along to suss out if Dublin 9 is the right place for you? All you have to do is sign up via the form below...

Zoe McGovern

Written By

Zoe McGovern

