Buying, building or renovating your home, this hybrid green home national event has all the tips and advice you need

Livin Dublin, in partnership with AIB are once again hosting another homes event featuring an expert panel of speakers and endless advice for buying, building or renovating your home. This time, with a focus on sustainable Green Homes!

It promises to be a really helpful evening for anyone hoping to get on the property ladder or make their existing home more energy efficient.

This Green Homes event will kick off at 7pm on Wednesday 29 September, and it caters to those buying, building, or renovating all over the country. You can tune in virtually via Hopin or, alternatively, there'll be a small audience of 70 people who will be allowed to attend the event live at CHQ, and this will be decided on a first come first serve basis. How exciting!

As always, we'll have an expert panel on hand to give some helpful advice, insight, and tips on all aspects of energy-efficient homes whether you are buying, building, or renovating. The panel will be hosted by TV presenter Brendan Courtney who, as well as being a hugely engaging MC, is no stranger to all things housing having worked on TV documentaries and events.

Our panel also includes Lisa O'Brien (who you may know from RTE's Room to Improve), a Construction Cost Consultant for her own company O'Brien Quantity Surveyors. Lisa will be sharing her vast knowledge and experience around the most cost-effective and efficient ways to make your new or existing home more energy-efficient.

As well as that, Kieran McCarthy will be on our expert panel, sharing the wealth of knowledge he's gained as Director of KMC Homes and presenter for RTE's Cheap Irish Homes. Kieran will be sharing some advice on all things engineering, building and design when it comes to renovating your home.

Ronan Lyons, an Associate Professor in Economics at Trinity College Dublin, will also be speaking on the night. Ronan is a consultant for the IMF on residential property prices, a frequent contributor to national and international media and the author of the quarterly Daft.ie Reports on the Irish housing market, so he's definitely got some expert advice worth hearing.

From AIB we will have Orla Gleeson, Head of Homes for Dublin North and West who will also join us once again and she'll be able to tell you everything you need to know about applying for a mortgage with AIB.

Finally, Instagram content creator Sarah Battle (@housebythewhitehorns) will also be on hand, sharing her expert tips after building her own home recently, she will be discussing all things home improvement and décor.

