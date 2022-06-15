Buying your first home in or around Limerick? Don't miss this free virtual event

Calling all first-time buyers in Limerick! AIB Livin Limerick is BACK for another FREE expert-led event for first-time buyers...

Buying your first home is a very exciting milestone, but it can be quite daunting too. From wrapping your head around all the mortgage and legal jargon to navigating the current property market, it's a lot of new information to take on board and can be a pretty overwhelming process for first time buyers.

That's why getting some expert advice can make all the difference. At events like AIB’s upcoming FREE online event for first time buyers, an expert panel can guide you through each and every step of the buying process, answering your biggest questions surrounding getting on the property ladder, and you'll meet some other first-time buyers in the same position too.

The event will take place online on Thursday 23 June from 7-8pm, and it's completely FREE to attend. Focusing on first-time buyers who are looking at buying in Limerick, it's the starting point for anyone looking to learn more about the property market in that area.

Like all AIB's mortgage events, we'll have an expert panel on hand to answer all of your burning first-time buyer questions. The panel includes:

Best known as co-host of The Six O'Clock Show, TV and radio presenter Muireann O’Connell will be leading the conversation with our expert panel, asking all the need-to-know questions that come with buying your first home.

Jean Creagh will be our Mortgage Advisor on the night, answering all of your burning questions surrounding the mortgage process and the property market in Limerick.

Presenter of RTÉ’s Cheap Irish Homes Maggie Molloy will be sharing some top tips for making your journey as affordable and budget-friendly as possible, and answering any questions you may have when it comes to getting on the property ladder.

This upcoming event is one of a series of country-wide events organised by AIB. In 2021, AIB helped thousands of hopeful buyers navigate the mortgage process through our first-time buyers series, making it the ultimate event to pick up some expert tips and advice for getting onto the property ladder.

That's not all, EVERYONE who registers goes into a draw to win a €300 voucher for the Savoy Hotel Limerick, the winner will be able to take a well earned break from saving and enjoy an evening out in stunning surrounds.

