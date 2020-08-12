Buying your first home? Join us for advice from the experts

Close

By Brian Dillon

August 12, 2020 at 3:25pm

AIB Livin Dublin is once again in full swing as we return with yet another informative virtual first-time buyer summit. On Thursday, August 27 at 7pm, you can expect incredible advice and tips from a panel of experts on all things property and house-hunting. So if you missed our last one, here's your chance!

Since 2018, we have been teaming up with AIB to help first-time buyers on their journey to becoming home-owners. You can check out all of the advice, tips and updates on upcoming events on our bespoke Livin Dublin hub.

So, what can you expect this time?

Well, RTÉ presenter and fashion designer Brendan Courtney will act as MC once again, asking the panel about everything a modern first-time buyer needs to know before jumping onto the property ladder.

Brendan Courtney

The panel will include Declan O'Donnell, an architect you may be familiar with if you watched Home of the Year. Declan will be on hand to give you all the insights you could ask for (and then some) for all things architecture.

Declan O'Donnell

Plus, there will be surveyor Lisa O'Brien who you'll know from RTÉ's Room To Improve, who will talk about the importance of getting a house surveyed, how to go about it and what to look out for. She founded O’Brien Quantity Surveyors in 2006 providing a professional and personal service to both private clients and contractors. Lisa has a solid background in construction graduating from Bolton Street DIT with a Diploma in Construction Technology in 2000, a Bachelor of Science Degree in Construction Economics in 2004.

Lisa O'Brien

Orla Gleeson, Head of Homes for AIB Dublin North and West will also join us once again and she'll be able to tell you everything you need to know about applying for a mortgage with AIB.

orla gleeson

Estate agent Owen O'Reilly will be back with us once again. Owen started his own agency in 2008 and has been providing a professional estate agency service in Dublin city centre, Docklands and suburbs from four branches, with a team dedicated to providing a superior service based on trust, transparency and innovation.

Owen Reilly

Interested in joining us? If you wish to attend, simply follow this link to register your interest. And if you share the event on social media with the hashtag #LivinDublinVirtual, you may just win a Google Home!

 

