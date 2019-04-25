Buying Your First Home? You Need To See These Houses In Ballybrack

Buying your first home can mean having to think of anything and everything from house type to location. Fear not! We might not be able to help with how many bedrooms to look for, but we can point you in the right direction and area. If you’ve been following our AIB Livin Dublin series, you’ll know each month we’ve been highlighting amazing areas in Dublin where First Time Buyers can snap up a great first home. This time we’re in Ballybrack and have picked out some of the houses worth checking out… all on the market for less than €400,000! (Psst! Make sure you try AIB’s handy mortgage calculator here to find out how much you’re eligible to borrow!) 82 Daleview Park, Ballybrack – €385,000

This three-bedroom home is located at the end of a quiet and peaceful terrace and boasts many enviable features, including generous sunny gardens, off-road car parking and an energy efficient condenser oil-fired heating boiler. The living room and kitchen/dining area are both bright, with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a storage room, an outside plumbed utility room and a separate garage making up the rest of this spacious home. Just a stone’s throw from Ballybrack Village and a short drive from Killiney, Dun Laoighaire and Dalkey, there are plenty of services and amenities on your doorstop.

Downey Property

47 Daleview, Ballybrack – €399,000 Located in a well-established residential area just off Ballybrack village, this semi-attached family home is ideal for first time buyers who are looking for a fixer-upper that they can transform into their perfect home. The house boasts a spacious and bright light-filled reception room with windows to both front and side aspect, two bedrooms, a kitchen complete with wall and floor cupboards and a dining room with a door to the rear garden. Just minutes from Killiney, Ballybrack and Shankill villages, you’re spoilt for choice when it comes to shopping, leisure and other amenities and the range of public transport is amazing, with bus, DART and LUAS stops close by.

Beirne & Wise

43 Ashlawn Park, Ballybrack – €369,950 Sitting in a quiet cul-de-sac, this is an ideal starter home. The property has been recently redecorated and refurbished inside and out, has new carpets throughout the second floor, including all three bedrooms, two double and one single. Both double rooms also come with fitted wardrobes and the family bathroom has a fully fitted suite. A generous sized side entrance leads through to a private, low maintenance rear garden. The back of the house is the main hub where a newly fitted kitchen with built in appliances and a raised breakfast bar sits. You’ll find Ballybrack Shopping Centre across the road and enjoy peaceful walks in Kilbogget Park which is only minutes away by foot. The DART and LUAS services mean you’re just as short trip from the city centre too.

Churches Estate Agents

155 Ashlawn Park, Ballybrack – €395,000 If you’re looking for a new home with excellent turnkey potential, no 155 is the house for you. This three bedroom semi-detached family home has been modernised and upgraded to the highest standards and boasts a large attic room which currently acts as a fourth bedroom. A bright, spacious living room and kitchen/dining area is very welcoming and the entire home oozes style and taste throughout. The neutral décor is ready for any new owner to move in right away. The location is great, with Ballybrack Shopping Centre at your doorstep and the transport facilities are brilliant with buses, LUAS and DART lines all super close to the house.

DNG

