This Dublin Brunch Event Is a Must For Anyone Hoping To Get On The Property Ladder This Year

Is 2019 the year you take the first step towards getting on the property ladder?

We get it. The idea of buying your first home is daunting. It's easy to feel like you're way behind before you've even started.

But here's the thing - you only need to take one step in the right direction to get the ball rolling. Whether you have a deposit saved for years or think you’re not yet ready – come along and find out how to start your home buying journey.

We've teamed up with AIB to open up the realm of possibility when it comes to buying your first home with the Livin Dublin series of events. There's no scary consultations or expectations - just a warm, open-minded platform for you to ask questions and get the answers you need to start your journey.

So when's the next event?

The next AIB Livin Dublin brunch event takes place in The Hole in the Wall in Cabra on Saturday February 16 from 10am - 12pm.

There will be delicious eats as well as a panel of experts to answer any questions you may have. Construction expert Joe Clancy (owner of Clancon Buiild), architect David Winston and interior designer Jackie Carton will all be on hand to share their expertise, and there will also be AIB mortgage advisors on hand to answer questions and give you a mortgage quote.

Don't know where to start? Start at this event.

Places at these events are limited (and very popular). There are only 45 spots available and attendees will be chosen at random by our team from those who apply using the entry form below.