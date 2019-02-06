Sponsored

This Dublin Brunch Event Is a Must For Anyone Hoping To Get On The Property Ladder This Year

Don't know where to start? Start at this event.

Shutterstock 1006160968

Is 2019 the year you take the first step towards getting on the property ladder?

We get it. The idea of buying your first home is daunting. It's easy to feel like you're way behind before you've even started.

But here's the thing - you only need to take one step in the right direction to get the ball rolling. Whether you have a deposit saved for years or think you’re not yet ready – come along and find out how to start your home buying journey.

We've teamed up with AIB to open up the realm of possibility when it comes to buying your first home with the Livin Dublin series of events. There's no scary consultations or expectations - just a warm, open-minded platform for you to ask questions and get the answers you need to start your journey.

So when's the next event?

The next AIB Livin Dublin brunch event takes place in The Hole in the Wall in Cabra on Saturday February 16 from 10am - 12pm.

There will be delicious eats as well as a panel of experts to answer any questions you may have. Construction expert Joe Clancy (owner of Clancon Buiild), architect David Winston and interior designer Jackie Carton will all be on hand to share their expertise, and there will also be AIB mortgage advisors on hand to answer questions and give you a mortgage quote.

Don't know where to start? Start at this event.

Places at these events are limited (and very popular). There are only 45 spots available and attendees will be chosen at random by our team from those who apply using the entry form below.

Lovin Admin

Written By

Lovin Admin

Comments

Sponsored

Read More in Sponsored
Holistic Health Goals And How To Achieve Them
Holistic Health Goals And How To Achieve Them
Dateless This Valentine's Day? As Always, We've Got Your Back
Dateless This Valentine's Day? As Always, We've Got Your Back
This Eight Week Programme Is Serious Health Goals
This Eight Week Programme Is Serious Health Goals
Seven Life Lessons We Learned From JLo's New Movie Second Act
Seven Life Lessons We Learned From JLo's New Movie Second Act
If You're Buying A Home You Won't Want To Miss This Event
If You're Buying A Home You Won't Want To Miss This Event
Get All The Laughs Without The Booze On This Date Night With A Difference
Get All The Laughs Without The Booze On This Date Night With A Difference
This Pop-Up Is Everything For Anyone Doing Dry January
This Pop-Up Is Everything For Anyone Doing Dry January
Ten Things You’ll Only Know If You’re Doing Dry January
Ten Things You’ll Only Know If You’re Doing Dry January
Attention First Time Buyers! This Event Is Your One-Stop-Shop To Buying Your First Home
Attention First Time Buyers! This Event Is Your One-Stop-Shop To Buying Your First Home
Pure Brew Announce Last Minute Rave In Dublin
Pure Brew Announce Last Minute Rave In Dublin
Fancy Some Friday Feelings All Week Long?
Fancy Some Friday Feelings All Week Long?
Livin Dublin: Five Homes in D11 That Are Perfect For First Time Buyers
Livin Dublin: Five Homes in D11 That Are Perfect For First Time Buyers
A Dublin Bar Is Hosting A 'Shred Your Ex' Party On Valentine's Weekend
Dublin

A Dublin Bar Is Hosting A 'Shred Your Ex' Party On Valentine's Weekend
PIC: Dublin House Is Up For Rent For €800 A Month To Help Young Couples Save For A Mortgage
Pics

PIC: Dublin House Is Up For Rent For €800 A Month To Help Young Couples Save For A Mortgage
Dublin Airport Welcomed More Passengers Than Some Massive European Cities Last Year
News

Dublin Airport Welcomed More Passengers Than Some Massive European Cities Last Year
A Motorist Faces Prosecution For Filming A Collision On Their Phone Earlier Today
News

A Motorist Faces Prosecution For Filming A Collision On Their Phone Earlier Today

PICS: The Writing On This Butcher's Window Could Only Be Found In Dublin
Dublin

PICS: The Writing On This Butcher's Window Could Only Be Found In Dublin
PICS: Girl Receives Abuse Over The Phone After Abortion In Dublin As She's Asked To Rebook A Scan By Scammer
News

PICS: Girl Receives Abuse Over The Phone After Abortion In Dublin As She's Asked To Rebook A Scan By Scammer
Dublin Radio DJ Calls Out Cyclist For Wearing Dark Clothing And Not Using Lights
News

Dublin Radio DJ Calls Out Cyclist For Wearing Dark Clothing And Not Using Lights
Four Well-Known Dublin Food Businesses Were Ordered To Close In January Over Food Safety Concerns
News

Four Well-Known Dublin Food Businesses Were Ordered To Close In January Over Food Safety Concerns

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group