Calling all foodies! Here's the full summer line-up of food pop ups at the Roe & Co Distillery

Calling all foodies! Roe & Co Distillery is BACK with a brand new line-up of beloved Dublin restaurants and delicious menus for you to try.

Originally established in 2021, Roe & Co has already welcomed some of Ireland’s best culinary names including Spitalfields, Pickle, Bahay, Nightmarket and Matsu Ramen. It's the ultimate event for any foodies, as this summer's culinary line-up will be showcasing cuisine from all over the globe, including Mexican, Vietnamese and Chinese restaurants.

Like previous pop-ups, each menu has been specially paired with an accompanying Roe & Co whiskey cocktail which you can enjoy in the stunning surrounds of the Roe & Coe cocktail garden.

With that in mind, here's what the Roe & Co Distillery’s full summer season has in store...

The Salty Buoy

It wouldn't be summer without indulging on some delicious seafood, so it's only right that The Salty Buoy will be taking over the cocktail garden from 26 May to 11 June.

Big Fan

One of Dublin's most beloved Chinese restaurants, Big Fan, will be making an appearance at the distillery this summer from 16 June until 3 July.

AA's Caribbean

Based in the Liberties, AA's Caribbean head chef Eamon de Freitas kickstarted his business during lockdown and has been providing Dublin foodies with a taste of authentic Caribbean cuisine ever since. For his Roe & Co takeover on 7 -17 July, he will be serving some beautiful Caribbean dishes and flavours, with his menu including some crispy pork belly snacks, grilled prawns with pineapple chow, oxtail on cassava puree and coconut ice cream.

La Cocina Cuevas

Having previously ran a successful pop-up at Roe & Co last year, Jeremy and his wife Laura will be back at the distillery on 21-31 July, serving more authentic Mexican cuisine made from fresh, summery Irish ingredients.

Vietnom

Taking over the cocktail garden from 4-21 August, you can expect some flavoursome Vietnamese specialities, including summer rolls, homemade pho, and seasonal vegetables.

You can experience a full Roe & Co tasting menu for €40pp, with opt-in drinks pairing for €30 pp.

It’s also a great opportunity to get a sneak peek inside the working Roe & Co Distillery and its tranquil garden in the heart of Dublin 8. If you haven’t already been for their amazing whiskey experience.

Book your spot this summer HERE.