Calling all house hunters! We're hosting the ultimate mortgage brunch event just for you

Hey, Dublin house hunters! How are you guys getting on? Whether you've just started considering the jump onto the property ladder or you've been at it for some time now, we're hosting the ultimate brunch event just for you guys!

Due to phenomenal demand, we are back with yet another AIB Livin Dublin first-time buyers brunch event.

Since 2018, we have been hosting informative events, creating area guides and collecting insight and advice from the top property experts in Ireland, all to make the first time buyer experience easier for you guys. And we don't plan on stopping any time soon.

On Saturday, May 15 between 10.30am and 11.30am, we will once again invite those on the house hunt along to one of our super handy first-time buyer brunch events. Here's what you can expect!

As always, we will have the experts on hand to tell you everything you need to know and answer all of your burning questions.

The panel will once again feature Owen Reilly, one of the most esteemed estate agents in Dublin who has given us some amazing insights and tips at our previous events.

There will also be construction expert Joe Clancy who has been providing first-time buyers with invaluable advice at these events for some time now. Expect Joe to give his insights into the construction market at the moment and loads more.

Plus, we will be joined by Ronan Richardson, a mortgage advisor based in the heart of the Dublin Docklands at Grand Canal Dock who has been a mortgage advisor for 4 years working previously in AIB Grafton Street and O’Connell Street. He specialises in a wide variety of mortgage lending products including but not limited to; buy to let mortgages, first-time buyer applications, and equity release cases. Ronan takes first-time buyers from initial approval to drawdown, and all steps in between.

Oh, and brunch boxes will be delivered to a lucky 100 guests to enjoy while attending the event at home.

So, fancy joining us for this first-time buyers brunch event on Saturday, May 15? Make sure to register your interest by using the form below. And hopefully, we will see you then!

And check out our bespoke AIB Livin Dublin first-time buyers hub here.

Allied Irish Banks, p.l.c. is an authorised agent and servicer of AIB Mortgage Bank u.c. in relation to the origination and servicing of mortgage loans and mortgages. AIB Mortgage Bank u.c. is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. Allied Irish Banks, p.l.c. is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.