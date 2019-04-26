Calling All Meat Lovers – Here’s Why You Need To Celebrate The Sausage This May

In these times of global uncertainty and discord, one thing remains that we can all agree on: sausages are unreal. Be you broke student, busy homemaker or overworked professional, everyone and anyone can appreciate the simplicity of these humble, juicy pieces of pork goodness. They can be enjoyed solo, smothered with ketchup in a sambo, or as the centrepiece of a good fry. Such versatility just has to be admired.

When you stop and think about how class sausages actually are, it only makes sense that we take a moment to appreciate them. In fact, they deserve more than just a moment – they deserve their own day. It’s exactly this train of thought that led to the establishment of National Sausage Day, which is set to celebrated around Ireland on May 5. It’ll be a bit like Pancake Tuesday. Except it’s on a Sunday. And you’ll be eating sausages. Obviously. To celebrate this truly momentous occasion, Mallon’s Sausages will be sending their Sizzler van on tour around Dublin from May 2 to May 4, letting the good people of Dublin taste the four wacky flavours that their master butchers have concocted for the day that’s in it: Baked Bean Sausage, Pepperoni Pizza, Chocolate & Mallow, and Cheese & Onion.