Calling all students! McDonald's are running some delicious deals for the entire college term

Here's how you and your pals can get some incredible deals in McDonald's this semester...

Trying to enjoy the college term on a budget? We know it's not always easy.

But what if we told you there are some handy student deals available, to help you sail through the rest of the college term?

That's exactly what McDonald's are offering at the moment, with some incredible student discounts available on their delicious menu. All you need is a student card!

The student deal offers any Medium Extra Value Meal for just €5.

So, you can choose from a Big Mac, Filet O-Fish, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, McChicken Sandwich, Vegetable Deluxe or 6 Chicken McNuggets, and get a medium fries and drink too, all for just €5.*

So, no matter what your budget this semester, you can still enjoy your favourite McDonald's meal with your pals, by availing of this handy discount on your takeaway nights.

And it couldn't be easier for students to avail of these tasty savings!

All you need to do is present your student card when ordering your Medium Extra Value Meal at your local McDonald's restaurant or drive-thru.

And just like that, you can enjoy your favourite McDonald's meal with your pals without breaking the bank.

You can thank us later...

*Carbonated Soft Drink only. A medium meal which includes Coca-Cola Classic will incur an additional charge of 10c. Offer valid all year round. Extra charge will apply for some other drinks. Please see menu board for details.