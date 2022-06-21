Calling all sushi lovers! This delicious new Japanese restaurant is now doing deliveries

A brand new Japanese and Asian restaurant has opened in Dundrum, bringing delicious Japanese and Asian cuisine straight to your door.

Calling all sushi lovers! If you're ordering in this weekend, there's a brand new Asian restaurant you need to try...

Introducing Umai, a new Japanese and Asian restaurant that has officially opened its doors in Dundrum, bringing delicious Asian cooking to the people of Dublin.

Now, as well as offering dine-in options in Dundrum Food Hall, the new Asian restaurant is bringing their delicious cuisine straight to your door with some new online delivery options.

Umai was brought to life by Andy, co-founder of Freshly Chopped, and Phillip, founder of Tokyo Kitchen, who've recently embarked on a new venture together to launch the new Asian restaurant in Dublin.

Advertisement

Umai's tasty and fresh menu is prepared each day from a wide variety of quality ingredients, offering classic Asian delicacies and favourites such as Ramen dishes and Poke Bowl options. Their varied menu also includes fish, chicken and veggie options, so everyone is sure to be catered for.

Ideal for your next cosy night-in with a takeaway, it's a must try for anyone looking to sample some new flavours and dishes.

Sushi lovers can order Umai's freshly prepared menu for delivery via Deliveroo, JustEat.ie or Uber Eats, while also having the option to dine in at the Food Hall in Dundrum.

Advertisement

You can find out more about Umai and place your order HERE.