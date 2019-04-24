This New App Makes Your Takeaways From Camile Easier AND Cheaper

It’s nice to treat yourself every now and again after a rough day at the office. Cooking is the last thing on our mind when we’ve had an absolutely rotten day.

And once you set your heart on a takeaway, you want to get your order in for that bad boy quick and easy.

Well, now the guys over at Camile Thai have cut out the middleman and just launched an app that’ll allow you to order their fab dishes straight to your door quicker and easier and for less money than with other ordering platforms. And it’s available to download on Apple and Android now.

Sound good to you? Yeah it does.