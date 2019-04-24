This New App Makes Your Takeaways From Camile Easier AND Cheaper

د . إAEDSRر . س

It’s nice to treat yourself every now and again after a rough day at the office. Cooking is the last thing on our mind when we’ve had an absolutely rotten day.

And once you set your heart on a takeaway, you want to get your order in for that bad boy quick and easy.

Well, now the guys over at Camile Thai have cut out the middleman and just launched an app that’ll allow you to order their fab dishes straight to your door quicker and easier and for less money than with other ordering platforms. And it’s available to download on Apple and Android now.

Sound good to you? Yeah it does.

And anyone that orders on the new app from now until the end of May is in with the chance to bag themselves a whole year of free Camile. Ah here, as far as prizes go that ain’t too shabby.

Every order counts as an entry and multiple winners are going to be announced, so there’s plenty of chances for you to be stuffing yourself with delicious Thai food for the next twelve months.

If you’re a fan of curries (well, who isn’t?), their Green and Red curries are fab! They also have an unreal selection of stir fries, seafood dishes and soups. Their vegan and vegetarian options, like their Pad Thai, Pad Prik Haeng and Pad King, are definitely worth checking out.

And they also have a kids menu including sweet crispy chicken, wok fried noodles and Thai fried potatoes.

But more importantly, they have DOG TREATS so that you don’t have to face those damn puppy dog eyes as you dig into you dinner.

Download the app on Apple or Android now.

