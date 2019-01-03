Want To Work In Canada? Get Hired On The Spot For The Summer

If you're looking for a chance to explore the Canadian wilderness while having the summer of a lifetime, listen up!

On January 14, Camp Canada will set up shop in Dublin for their annual job fair.

As the only organisation based in Canada with offices in Europe and around the world, they are all about making this process as easy and as fun as possible - they fully support you every step of the way.

The Camp Canada team want you to have the best summer of your life - imagine waking up each morning to see a beautiful lake - not your average office view.

If you're looking for something different this summer and would love to travel and meet new people, check out the Camp Canada website and fill out an application. Their team matches the best summer camps with the best people, and that's where you can come into the picture!

When you are working in some of the world’s most breathtaking locations, you know you’ve got an unbeatable summer experience. Open the door and step into the wilderness.



This is ‘The Parent Trap’ on another level!