CAO Decisions: How To Pick The Right Course For You

It's been 13 years since I started 6th year and had to start planning my life after secondary school - aaaaand now I feel mad old - but I still remember the feeling and the self-induced pressure to pick the right college and course.

Looking back, yes it's an important time of your life but choosing your next step in education doesn't need to be scary and I for one think there are way more options around these days.

Let's face it, New Year's Day was only a hot minute ago and the Leaving Cert is fast approaching - the last thing you need is a mountain of stress whilst deciding what to add to your CAO wish-list.



Allow me to shed some light on Dublin Business School.

Awarded ‘Best College of Business’ and ‘Overall Excellence in Education’ at the 2018 Education Awards, DBS has a track record for industry-led courses leading to exciting career prospects. They have a great range in just about every area you can think of: Business, Psychology, Media, Computing and Law.

So, if you fancy yourself as a lawyer, journalist or accountant, a filmmaker or psychologist (or anything else you've dreamed of) you can kick start your career in DBS.

Offering a wide range of full-time Honours Degree (Level 8), Ordinary Degree (Level 7) and Higher Certificate (Level 6) undergraduate courses, DBS works with industry pros to develop and teach their fully accredited courses.

Apart from the dreamy city-centre locations, the other gem about this college? The passionate and driven lecturers that devote themselves to the cause. Great bunch so they are!

Like what you're hearing? Well here's your chance to meet and chat with the academic staff in person and check out the facilities of the college.

Their next Open Events will take place on January 8 and January 16 between 5pm - 7pm in their Aungier Street Building.