These Brand New Homes Have Seriously Slick Interiors And Are Open For Viewing This Weekend

Calling all First-Time Buyers!

We know that buying your first home is a daunting experience - with a whole host of difficult choices to make.

Well, let us make one decision a little easier by leading you in the direction of these seriously slick new homes in one of Dublin's most desirable commuter towns.

Dún Ríoga is a first time buyer development located in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath - a growing satellite town which is attracting large numbers of new home buyers due to its proximity to Dublin and excellent transport links to the city.

The brand new development of 3 and 4 bedroom homes located in the heart of Dunshaughlin are being developed by Castlethorn and were designed by award winning architects O' Mahony Pike.

These A-Rated homes will be built to the highest standard - offering first-class design and specifications to each homeowner.

Comprising an attractive mix of house-styles, Dún Ríoga will appeal to a wide variety of purchasers including First Time Buyers and growing families alike.

That's not all - the interiors are absolutely on point, designed by celebrity specialists Ventura Interior Design.

The interiors company kitted out Millie Mackintosh's beautiful UK home, and is also responsible for designing Vogue and Spencer Matthews' baby nursery.

The interiors are both modern and elegant, with a variety of styles available in the 3 and 4 bed houses.

The interiors are deceptively spacious, designed in a muted, clean colour palette accented by unique and eye-catching lighting fixtures.

The homes are decked out with contemporary kitchens and bathrooms, with feature mirrors and subtle bursts of greenery making them ultra-instagrammable.

The kitchens boast a tasteful dusk shaker door complimented with an oak-effect finish worktop.

Not only are the houses beautifully designed, they're also all A-rated and low energy efficient - in turn reducing your monthly utility bills.

The homes are just stone's throw from Dunshaughlin, and is just a short drive to the M3 which will take you to the M50 in 15 minutes or on to Dublin City Centre in under 45 minutes.

There's great shopping nearby as well as pubs, restaurants, and facilities. From the Dunshaughlin GAA club to Dunshaughlin Community College, the rapidly growing population means there is a huge range of amenities and services in the area.

All homes in the current Dún Ríoga phase qualify for the Help To Buy incentive - a scheme for first-time-buyers that helps you with the deposit you need to build a new house or apartment.

The incentive will give you a refund of Income Tax and Deposit Interest Retention Tax (DIRT) that you paid in Ireland over the previous four year, but it's only available until December 31st 2019 - so now is the time to avail!



Interested in Dún Ríoga? Well, why not have a closer look? Lucky for you, these houses are open for viewing this Saturday and Sunday the 20th and 21st from 2 - 4pm.

For more information or to register your interest, head here.

Follow Castlethorn on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest updates.