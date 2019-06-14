Here’s Why You Should Challenge Yourself During July And Support Those Facing Cancer In Ireland

Sound interesting? Then you should consider signing up to this year’s Marathon In A Month in aid of the Irish Cancer Society .

What if I told you that you can complete a marathon this summer, but you can do it your way? This marathon is open to people of all ages, fitness levels and abilities.

By taking part, you have the whole month of July to complete the 42km marathon any way you choose, whether that’s walking, running, swimming, cycling or hiking. You can even clock up the km’s while walking the dog or collecting the kids from school.

Because how you complete the marathon isn’t what’s important. By signing up and taking part, you will be raising vital funds to support those affected by cancer in Ireland, and helping to ensure that nobody has to face cancer on their own.

Every participant can link their everyday hero online fundraising page to their fitness app to track their progress while they raise money to support the 40,000 people who will be diagnosed with cancer in Ireland this year.

Last year, hundreds of people around the country took on the challenge and raised a whopping €90,000 in the process.

Mark Mellett, Head of Fundraising at the Irish Cancer Society said, “Sadly more people than ever before are hearing the words ‘you have cancer’. We want to help people take the necessary steps to prevent cancer for themselves and their loved ones.

“Marathon in a Month is a great way for people to take that first step towards regular exercise, which reduces the risk of cancer, while also raising much-needed funds to support cancer patients and fund more research. Hundreds of people who didn’t see themselves as marathon runners completed Marathon in a Month last year.

“It’s a great way to be a marathon runner at a time and pace that suits you, to take steps to prevent cancer and be a role model for your loved ones to encourage them to become more active. Please take on the Marathon in a Month challenge this July and make every step matter!’’

So, to register to participate in Marathon in a Month, head to www.cancer.ie/marathoninamonth.