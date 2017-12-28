Christmas Cocktails: Gin & Club Tidings

Christmas is all about getting merry and we honestly can't think of a better way to do that than with cocktails.

But you needn't venture to local dispensary of fancy booze for your fix, cos we're teaching you how to make a few festive beauties in the comfort of your own gaff!

Without further ado, let us introduce you to the latest in our Christmas Cocktails series: Gin & Club Tidings.

Ingredients

25ml grapefruit juice

20ml honey syrup

3 fresh blackberries

1 sprig of thyme

40ml Shortcross Gin

Club Tonic

Recipe