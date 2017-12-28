Christmas Cocktails: Gin & Club Tidings
Quick, easy and, above all, tasty
Christmas is all about getting merry and we honestly can't think of a better way to do that than with cocktails.
But you needn't venture to local dispensary of fancy booze for your fix, cos we're teaching you how to make a few festive beauties in the comfort of your own gaff!
Without further ado, let us introduce you to the latest in our Christmas Cocktails series: Gin & Club Tidings.
Ingredients
- 25ml grapefruit juice
- 20ml honey syrup
- 3 fresh blackberries
- 1 sprig of thyme
- 40ml Shortcross Gin
- Club Tonic
Recipe
- Squeeze 25ml of juice from your grapefruit and add to the mixing glass.
- Take three fresh blackberries and place them in the mixing glass.
- Pour 20ml of honey syrup into the mix.
- Place a sprig of thyme inside.
- Measure 40ml of Shortcross Gin and add it to the mix.
- Screw your mixing glass shut and shake vigorously, then add to a serving glass filled with ice.
- Pour some Club Tonic into the mixture, place the sprig on thyme on top and you have yourself a Gin & Club Tidings cocktail!
Sponsored By Club Mixers
