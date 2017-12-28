Sponsored

Christmas Cocktails: Gin & Club Tidings

Quick, easy and, above all, tasty

Christmas is all about getting merry and we honestly can't think of a better way to do that than with cocktails.

But you needn't venture to local dispensary of fancy booze for your fix, cos we're teaching you how to make a few festive beauties in the comfort of your own gaff!

Without further ado, let us introduce you to the latest in our Christmas Cocktails series: Gin & Club Tidings.

Ingredients

  • 25ml grapefruit juice
  • 20ml honey syrup
  • 3 fresh blackberries
  • 1 sprig of thyme
  • 40ml Shortcross Gin
  • Club Tonic

Recipe

  1. Squeeze 25ml of juice from your grapefruit and add to the mixing glass.
  2. Take three fresh blackberries and place them in the mixing glass.
  3. Pour 20ml of honey syrup into the mix.
  4. Place a sprig of thyme inside.
  5. Measure 40ml of Shortcross Gin and add it to the mix.
  6. Screw your mixing glass shut and shake vigorously, then add to a serving glass filled with ice.
  7. Pour some Club Tonic into the mixture, place the sprig on thyme on top and you have yourself a Gin & Club Tidings cocktail!
Lovin Dublin

Written By

Lovin Dublin

Comments

Sponsored

Read More in Sponsored
11 Stunning Holiday Destinations In Ireland You Can Get To By Train
11 Stunning Holiday Destinations In Ireland You Can Get To By Train
Christmas Cocktails: The Frosty Club Orchard
Christmas Cocktails: The Frosty Club Orchard
Here's Everything You Need To Know About Xico This Christmas
Here's Everything You Need To Know About Xico This Christmas
We've Got The LAST Tickets To The Achill Island NYE Festival — Here's Your Chance To Go
We've Got The LAST Tickets To The Achill Island NYE Festival — Here's Your Chance To Go
Five IKEA Products To Help You Throw A Big Party In A Small Space
Five IKEA Products To Help You Throw A Big Party In A Small Space
Christmas Cocktails: Rudolph & Rhubarb Club Soda
Christmas Cocktails: Rudolph & Rhubarb Club Soda
Christmas Cocktails: Christmas Club Carnival
Christmas Cocktails: Christmas Club Carnival
Want Four Tickets To A New Year's Eve Party With One Of The Best Views In The City? Here's Your Chance!
Want Four Tickets To A New Year's Eve Party With One Of The Best Views In The City? Here's Your Chance!
Six IKEA Items That Will Make You Want To Throw a Party This Week
Six IKEA Items That Will Make You Want To Throw a Party This Week
Attention Beer Fans — Deliveroo Now Bring Peroni Right To Your Front Door
Attention Beer Fans — Deliveroo Now Bring Peroni Right To Your Front Door
Here's The Complete List Of Shows Playing At The Abbey Theatre In 2018
Here's The Complete List Of Shows Playing At The Abbey Theatre In 2018
Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Public Transport This Christmas
Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Public Transport This Christmas
Only Irish Folk Would Understand Why This 'Fish Town' Wikipedia Page Is So Funny
Lifestyle

Only Irish Folk Would Understand Why This 'Fish Town' Wikipedia Page Is So Funny
Woman Found Dead In Rathmines Apartment Died Of 'Natural Causes'
News

Woman Found Dead In Rathmines Apartment Died Of 'Natural Causes'
Teen Arrested In Dun Laoghaire Attack Deemed "Likely To Commit Murder" If Released
News

Teen Arrested In Dun Laoghaire Attack Deemed "Likely To Commit Murder" If Released
Suzanne Jackson's Boxer Marley Is Found Safe and Well - But She Admits She Is "Broken"
News

Suzanne Jackson's Boxer Marley Is Found Safe and Well - But She Admits She Is "Broken"

Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
News

Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
Glen Hansard Just Confirmed The Time And Place For This Year's Christmas Eve Busk
News

Glen Hansard Just Confirmed The Time And Place For This Year's Christmas Eve Busk
Ann Summers On O'Connell Street Is Closing Down And They're Having A MASSIVE Sale
News

Ann Summers On O'Connell Street Is Closing Down And They're Having A MASSIVE Sale
I Experienced The Best Pint Of Guinness In Dublin In This Pub On Camden Street
Food and Drink

I Experienced The Best Pint Of Guinness In Dublin In This Pub On Camden Street

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2017 Lovin Dublin