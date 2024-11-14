Christmas Spectacular at Smithfield Square: Dublin’s Newest Festive Playground

Ice, Big Wheels & Christmas Magic!

Buckle up your boots and dust off those Santa hats – Christmas Spectacular is landing in Smithfield Square from November 22nd to January 2nd, and it’s here to make the festive season absolutely cheerful! Supported by Dublin City Council, this magical extravaganza brings Dubliners and visitors everything from an ice rink that’ll have you gliding (or wobbling), to Ireland’s first-ever Ice Museum, a nostalgic Christmas market, a Big Wheel, and the cosiest Nutcracker Snug. Whether you’re out for a romantic night or dragging along the whole fam, there’s plenty of festive craic to be had.

Ireland’s First Ice Museum – Cool in Every Sense

Fancy something different? Head into the Ice Museum, the first of its kind in Ireland, featuring spectacular ice sculptures crafted to perfection. It’s like stepping into an icy fairytale – just with less fire-breathing dragons and more frozen masterpieces. Don’t forget to wear your best woollies unless you’re trying to set a record for quickest, and only, frostbite in Dublin. Pre-booking is a good shout, trust us.

Glide or Slide – The Ice Rink Awaits

Ready to channel your inner Torvill and Dean? Or, let’s be honest, are you more likely to be clinging to the side like a Bambi on ice? Either way, the extra-large Ice Rink promises plenty of laughs, thrills, and maybe a bruise or two (all part of the experience!). Set against the backdrop of Smithfield’s iconic square, it’s a must for those looking to get the festive feels going – or at least to show off how many times they can fall gracefully. Booking is highly recommended to ensure you get your moment in the on the ice .

Ride the Big Wheel – Sky-High Views, Dublin Style

The Big Wheel is the place to see Dublin from new heights. Whether you want to admire the twinkling Christmas lights of the city or just snap that perfect smug holiday selfie, this is a ride worth every rotation. Great views, fresh air, and plenty of time to wave frantically at your friends below.

Eat, Drink, and Be Merry – The Christmas Market

Grab your stretchy trousers and head for the Christmas Market, where cosy red-roofed chalets are brimming with artisan food, drink, crafts, and gifts galore. Sip on mulled wine or tuck into warm cider as you stroll through stalls packed with Dublin charm. Whether you’re picking up pressies or just hanging for a bite, it’s a guaranteed mood booster. The bar, run by local favourite Fidelity, promises the best festive tipples in town – so you know you’re in good hands!

Take a Breather – Nutcracker Snug Style

For a bit of a break (or if the ice-skating knees give out), head to the Nutcracker Snug – think Alpine vibes, cosy nooks, and a perfect spot for a quick snap. You might not be in the Alps, but with Dublin’s charm, who needs mountains?

A Festive Experience for All

With a focus on inclusivity, Christmas Spectacular is in consultation with AsIAm, Ireland’s Autism Charity, to offer relaxed timeslots at both the Ice Rink and Ice Museum – making sure everyone can enjoy the festivities at their own pace.

Make Your Festive Season Sparkle

From unforgettable family days out to nights on the town with your best mates, Christmas Spectacular at Smithfield Square is the place to be. Market entry is free, while tickets for attractions are available at www.christmasspectacular.ie. Pop by, enjoy the craic, and make some memories – sure, isn’t that what Christmas in Dublin is all about?