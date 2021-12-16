Coca-Cola is spreading Real Magic this Christmas, especially to those in need

Holidays are coming and Coca-Cola is making community support a top priority!

In most Irish households, Christmas doesn't truly begin until we see that big red Coca-Cola truck flash across our screens.

Over the course of the past two years, Coca-Cola has been partnering up with some incredibly worthwhile causes and at this time of year in particular, they're reminding us that charity is everything.

A brand that's become synonymous with the festive season, Coca-Cola is spreading as much magic as they can this Christmas by donating €25,000 to FoodCloud to support the redistribution of 75,000 meals, and £5,000 to Fareshare to fund up to 20,000 meals for those in need, as well as donating ½ a million soft drinks between the two charities.

Isn't this what the holidays are all about?

A not-for-profit organisation that works to tackle food waste and food security, FoodCloud redistributes the food industry’s excess to a network of over 750 community groups across the Republic of Ireland.

In Ireland today, 1 in 14 people experience food poverty and 1.27 million tonnes of food are thrown away by Irish consumers and businesses every year - those are some shocking stats! To date, FoodCloud has helped to ensure that 143 million meals went to people in need instead.

During the festive period, Coca-Cola is spreading Real Magic through a partnership with Tesco Ireland alongside FoodCloud to ‘Win a Meal, Give a Meal’.

This means that when you’re doing your weekly shop in Tesco over the festive period, you’ll be in with a chance of winning a meal out! The best part? For every entry received, Coca-Cola will donate a meal to those in need.

Tom Burke, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director, Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland said: “Coca-Cola has always been part of what makes Christmas magical and this year they’re continuing to spread that Real Magic, especially to those in need. We’re delighted to be in a position to donate over €30,000 to communities in need across the island of Ireland this festive season and make a difference together.”

To make sure their community supports extend to Northern Ireland, they've teamed up with Fareshare, which is an organisation that collects surplus food and redistributes it to charities that provide meals to vulnerable and disadvantaged groups.

Coca-Cola is spreading Real Magic this Christmas by donating over €30,000 to FoodCloud and Fareshare along with donating ½ a million soft drinks to help support those in need.

