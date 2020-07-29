Columbia has opened a new Dublin store for outdoor lovers

Columbia is now open in Dublin City Centre.

We're all finding a new-found appreciation for the outdoors right now. From magnificent Howth Head to gorgeous Bray, we are checking off all of the adventures off our list this summer.

So we're delighted that Columbia is opening a brand new Dublin store (its first store in Ireland) to help us get out and experience all of the wonderful outdoors that we are blessed with in and around Dublin.

Image via @itsjessglynn.

Having opened on Trinity Street on Saturday, July 4, it's certainly giving us our fix of inspiration to get out and soak in all of the beauty and excitement that our gorgeous little island has to offer. They're currently offering some unreal discounts, giving customers 10% off when they buy one item, 20% off when they buy two and 30% when they buy three.

Whether it's blazing sunshine or raining (or both, because this is Ireland), Columbia offers us the wearable shelter and everything we need to make the most of all of the adventure opportunities here in Dublin and beyond, keeping us warm, dry, cool and protected all year-round.

Image via @i_come_undone.

The new Columbia store, located at 6-9 Trinity Street, offers a full collection of premium apparel, footwear and accessories to help make the outdoors accessible. I don't know about you, but I'm feeling inspired to put together an adventure bucket list and experience all of the excitement to be found around our incredible island.

Whether you're hiking up a cliffside trail, getting lost on woodland or heading on a thrilling cycle, you'll find all the bits you need and more in Columbia's first-ever Irish store.

Image via @dublincityshots.

Plus, there will be a photography exhibition in the store showcasing some incredibly inspiring shots of Ireland from some of the country's most talented content creators, so keep an eye out for updates on that!

Head to www.columbiasportswear.ie to find offers and more.

Feature image via @majesticdublin.