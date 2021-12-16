COMPETITION: Here's how you can WIN a brand new Samsung Galaxy S21 and a pair of JLabs Air Sport Earbuds

By Lovin' Media

December 16, 2021 at 3:13pm

Sponsored

This prize is worth over €1,000!

With Christmas just around the corner, we're all busy making festive plans to see us through the rest of 2021.

Virgin Mobile want to help everyone make plans this Christmas, and their incredible deals on handsets and phone plans are making that much easier.

If you're shopping tech this Christmas, Virgin Mobile have all the latest, state-of-the-art handsets available on their site HERE, as well as the best deals on phone plans. And they offer next working day delivery too, making this year's Christmas shopping a quick and hassle-free process.

And if you want to stay as connected as possible this Christmas, we've got just the competition...

We've teamed up with Virgin Mobile to give you the chance to WIN a brand new Samsung Galaxy S21 and Jlab Epic Air Sport Earbuds. As one of Samsung's most exciting new handsets, this device is expected to fly off the shelves this Christmas, making it a pretty impressive prize to get your hands on.

This 5G smartphone has incredible display and a state-of-the-art camera, PLUS it has a 5nm processor which is Galaxy's fastest chip to-date. It's also water-resistant and super-durable, so you can rest assured this device is built to survive whatever you put it through this Christmas.

The JLab Epic Air Sport Earbuds are also a pretty impressive prize. With incredible EQ3 sound and over 6 hours of battery life, they're sure to leave your old headphones in the dust.

To be in with a chance of winning the prize, simply enter your details in the form below.

If you can't see the form, click here.

Freedom is Calling! Check out VirginMobile.ie to see the best and latest handsets

Winners will receive prize within 28 days of notification.

