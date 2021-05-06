COMPETITION: Sleep under the stars on Inis Mór at Aran Islands Camping and Glamping

We're giving you the chance to win the ultimate Irish staycation experience with this unbelievable prize. Make sure to enter to give yourself the opportunity to sleep under the stars on Inis Mór at Aran Islands Camping and Glamping Resort.

Summer is on, gang! I'm sure I'm not alone when I say that I'm absolutely buzzing to experience all of the unreal adventures Ireland has to offer. I'm thinking amazing views, unforgettable experiences and fantastic memories. After the year we've all had, it's what we deserve.

To celebrate the long-awaited arrival of summer 2021, we have teamed up with Rockshore to give away a Bank of Holidays over the coming weeks, with 13 epic adventures up for grabs for 13 lucky winners. This time around, it's a class Aran Islands staycation. Rockshore is giving four people the chance to sleep under the stars at Aran Islands Camping and Glamping Resort on Inis Mór. Oh, and each winner will be able to bring a housemate with them!

The lucky winners will be able to book their coastal staycation at a time that suits them, as soon as restrictions are lifted.

To be in with a chance of winning this epic adventure on the Aran Islands, simply enter your details in the form here.

Last week, we gave away an epic Mayo adventure featuring surfing, breathtaking Atlantic views and the most stylish accommodation going. This time, we're looking to the stars for perhaps the most unique overnight stay in Ireland. It's clear that these experiences are not to be missed, so keep your eyes peeled for more unbelievable adventures Rockshore will be giving you the chance to win.

To see full competition T&Cs, head here.

