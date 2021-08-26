COMPETITION: This is your last chance to WIN a back garden festival kit or a VIP Coppers experience!

August 26, 2021 at 6:05pm

This is your last chance to enter for the chance to win some slick prizes!

Brought to you by Orchard Thieves

The summer may be coming to a close, but that doesn't mean reuniting with your pals has to come to your end. While the evenings are still somewhat bright, we're all doing our best to cram in as many outdoor get-togethers as possible. If you want to make the most of your final few garden parties, we've got just the prize for you...

Orchard Thieves are giving away an incredible Back Garden Festival Kit and this is your last chance to enter! The Back Garden Festival Kit includes a mobile speaker worth €180, garden lights and some cool Orchard Thieves merch. It's bound to make your back garden party one to remember!

Unreal! How do I enter? Well, here's everything you need to know:

  • Step 1: Head to Scanthefox.com on your smartphone, where your camera will open automatically.
  • Step 2: Use the camera to scan any Orchard Thieves fox that you see. On a beer mat, glass, can, packaging... even the fox here on this page!
  • Step 3: Win a prize!

And that's it! Head over to scanthefox.com to enter.

The competition closes on Tuesday 31 August so get your entries in quickly - you won't want to miss this!

If you're not lucky enough to win the back yard festival kit - don't worry. You'll ALSO have the opportunity to enter a draw to win an opportunity to become CEO of Coppers for a night! Yes you read that right!

As CEO (Chief Entertainment Officer), this unreal prize will include a reserved area within the VIP section of Coppers for you and 20 friends, complimentary food and Orchard Thieves drinks (2 per person) and of course, an elusive Copper’s Gold Card for the winner!

If this sounds like it's something you'd love to win, head over to scanthefox.com to see what the craic is.

Please drink responsibly.

Terms & Conditions here.

