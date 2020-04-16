COMPETITION: This service will deliver delicious healthy meal prep for the whole week

Healthy meal prep is one of the best ways to make sure you get your fix of nutrition to fit in with your fitness goals.

But, it can be difficult to keep up sometimes. Well, ladies and gents, there is a solution that is going to make your life much, much easier.

Clean Cut Meals deliver nutritious prepped meals right to your door with contactless delivery.

And it's much more than some healthy meal prep.

In fact, with a few pretty simple steps on their website, you can put together a weekly meal plan that is designed around your fitness goals.

How does it work?

First of all, simply fill in how you would like your plan to be and how many days a week you would like to be delivered some deliciously nutritious prepped meals. Then, select which meals you want.

Once you've placed your order, the lads get cooking. Then, it'll be delivered to your door in perfect condition. And then you're sorted for the week ahead.

Whether you want to lose weight, get lean or eat vegan, meal plans from Clean Cut Meals are goal-driven.

And there are some STUNNING options available from their ever-growing menu.

Recently, they've added Lightly Spiced Chicken Goujons with Turnip Mash as well as Turkey Meatballs in a Roast Vegetable Sauce. Lads, they taste as good as they look.

There's also a divine Turkey Taco Fries, Smokey Turkey and Bean Chilli, Thai Red Chicken Curries, Tomato Basil Chicken Pesto Pasta and Chicken Fajitas with Spiced Sweet Potato.

Plus, they have a fab range of vegan options such as Chickpea Masala, Greek Style Falafel Bowl and Lentil Chilli.

Conveniently prepped meals that are nutritious, goal-driven and pure delicious? Sign me up!

And we just so happen to have a free month's worth of these convenient and delicious meals to give away to one of our lovely Lovin Dublin readers. All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is fill in your details below!

To find out more and to set yourself up with this handy healthy meal prep, then check them out here.