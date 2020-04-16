Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

COMPETITION: This service will deliver delicious healthy meal prep for the whole week

By Brian Dillon

April 16, 2020 at 12:01pm

Sponsored

Share:

Healthy meal prep is one of the best ways to make sure you get your fix of nutrition to fit in with your fitness goals.

But, it can be difficult to keep up sometimes. Well, ladies and gents, there is a solution that is going to make your life much, much easier.

Clean Cut Meals deliver nutritious prepped meals right to your door with contactless delivery.

And it's much more than some healthy meal prep.

In fact, with a few pretty simple steps on their website, you can put together a weekly meal plan that is designed around your fitness goals.

How does it work?

First of all, simply fill in how you would like your plan to be and how many days a week you would like to be delivered some deliciously nutritious prepped meals. Then, select which meals you want.

Once you've placed your order, the lads get cooking. Then, it'll be delivered to your door in perfect condition. And then you're sorted for the week ahead.

Whether you want to lose weight, get lean or eat vegan, meal plans from Clean Cut Meals are goal-driven.

And there are some STUNNING options available from their ever-growing menu.

Recently, they've added Lightly Spiced Chicken Goujons with Turnip Mash as well as Turkey Meatballs in a Roast Vegetable Sauce. Lads, they taste as good as they look.

There's also a divine Turkey Taco Fries, Smokey Turkey and Bean Chilli, Thai Red Chicken Curries, Tomato Basil Chicken Pesto Pasta and Chicken Fajitas with Spiced Sweet Potato.

Plus, they have a fab range of vegan options such as Chickpea Masala, Greek Style Falafel Bowl and Lentil Chilli.

clean cut meals vegan option healthy meal prep

Conveniently prepped meals that are nutritious, goal-driven and pure delicious? Sign me up!

And we just so happen to have a free month's worth of these convenient and delicious meals to give away to one of our lovely Lovin Dublin readers. All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is fill in your details below!

To find out more and to set yourself up with this handy healthy meal prep, then check them out here.

Sponsored By
Visit our website
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Share:

Latest articles

Stuff U Need is a new online delivery service with a 48-hour turnaround

Nine crafty Instagram accounts to follow

These are a great few exercises to do in the back garden

RTE announce air date for Sally Rooney's Normal People - and we don't have long to wait

You may also love

These are a great few exercises to do in the back garden

This relaxing pilates routine is the ultimate mid-week reboost

Young people in Ireland can now avail of loads of free online courses

This is a fun solo workout anyone can do at home

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy