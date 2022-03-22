COMPETITION: WIN a Glendalough Rose Gin hamper - the perfect Mother’s Day gift

With TEN hampers up for grabs, your chances of winning are looking good…

Giving you and your family the opportunity to stop and smell the roses this Mother’s Day, Glendalough Distillery have partnered up with Connecting to Nature to give away a limited number of incredible hampers for you to enjoy with your mum, or someone very special.

Packed full of all the essentials needed to grow, preserve and display your own beautiful wildflowers, a bottle of the delicious Glendalough Rose Gin and all the trimmings to enjoy the perfect serve, here’s what’s included in each one of these special limited edition hampers:

Bottle of Glendalough Rose Gin

Traditional flower press

Floating frame

Biodegradable pots

Hand trowel

Annual pollinator seeds

Butterfly and Bee seeds

When it comes to finding something special for your mum, Glendalough Rose Gin is the perfect choice. This tasty gin was first created to toast Rose, the mother of Glendalough Distillery’s Head Distiller Rowdy Rooney at his brother’s wedding.

Crafted using roses from her garden and wild mountain plants, this gin is incredibly unique. Speaking on the decision to create a gin dedicated to his mother, Rowdy told us “she had recently passed away, and we wanted her to be there in spirit, so to speak… Her favourite place was her garden, so we used that to make a gin.”

With constant care and attention, Rose’s garden produces just enough rose petals to include in every batch. Wild foraged plants from the mountains are picked fresh and distilled for the unique taste of wild Wicklow that you’d expect from Glendalough, while fresh rose petals bring the lofty floral air and give it its pink hue.

The taste profile of the Rose Gin is juniper-lead with floral notes and the layers of flavour come from fresh wild mountain flora and two different types of roses; wild Wicklow Mountain Roses (very rare, and very hard to find) and Heritage Roses (the classic country garden rose). The gentle taste has a distinct, floral finish and pairs perfectly with Schweppes tonic water, a slice of lime and a freshly torn and slapped sprig of mint.

To be in with a chance of winning one of TEN hampers up for grabs, all you've got to do is fill in the form below with your contact details.

Good luck!

Glendalough Distillery have created the perfect drink to toast with this Mother's Day in the form of their Rose Gin. Made with depth and meaning, visit the Glendalough Distillery website today to find out more. View Lovin Dublin Terms & Conditions here.

Please drink responsibly.