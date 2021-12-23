COMPETITION: WIN a Hot Potato Gang merch hamper for you and a friend

Potatoes are a staple cooking ingredient in every Irish household, and it's pretty easy to see why.

Our nation's beloved spud is about as versatile and convenient as cooking ingredients get, which is probably why it features in so many of our favourite dishes.

That's why Bord Bia and potato.ie are on a mission to spread the word about just how nutritious and delicious our beloved spud is, and to encourage us all to make the most of this ingredient when cooking at home.

Whether it's chips or curries, stir-fries or hash browns, there's so many tasty, easy-to-make meals that potatoes play a key role in.

With that in mind, here are our top tips for cooking spuds at home:

Cooking in a hurry? If you're in a rush, cut potatoes into smaller pieces so that they cook quicker.

Another time-saving hack is cooking potatoes with their ‘skin-on’, and peeling them after the fact.

Meal prepping? You can quickly and easily batch cook potatoes in advance, leaving you totally prepared for the week ahead.

Say goodbye to food waste! Leftover mash and boiled potatoes can be used in loads of tasty dishes.

You can find LOADS of tasty potato based recipes at potato.ie

And if you are planning to cook up a storm at home, we've got a tasty prize to help you along...

We're giving you the chance to WIN a Hot Potato Gang merch hamper for yourself and one for a friend.

The hamper includes:

A Hot Potato Gang hoodie

A Hot Potato Gang apron

A Hot Potato Gang beanie

To be in with a chance of winning this prize, simply fill out your details in the form below.

If you can't see the form, click here.