COMPETITION: WIN a pair of tickets for Electric Picnic with V.I.P Casa Bacardi access!

Running from 2 -4 September, Electric Picnic is making it's long-awaited comeback this summer and we've got two tickets up for grabs!

For music lovers and festival goers, there's nothing quite as exciting as Electric Picnic weekend.

A highlight of the festival season and often seen as the final farewell to the summer, this year's EP celebrations in Laois are particularly exciting as the iconic festival returns for the first time since following a two year hiatus.

Promising to be a weekend filled with incredible live music and unforgettable moments, it's really no surprise that this year's weekend and day passes are already long sold out. That said, if you weren't lucky enough to nab some tickets, we might be able to help you out...

Bacardi are giving you the chance to WIN a pair of V.I.P Electric Picnic tickets, an unbelievable prize for any gig-goers looking to attend the festival next month. This prize includes two tickets for Electric Picnic, as well as exclusive access to some V.I.P areas at Casa Bacardi, which is also making its triumphant return to Electric Picnic this year.

If you're not already familiar, Casa Bacardi is the go-to area at Electric Picnic for incredible music, delicious cocktails and unforgettable experiences. This year's Casa Bacardi stage will see the likes of Shee, Boots & Kats, LF System, DJ Deece and Riff Shop perform over the course of the weekend, with loads more exciting acts also lined up.

Meanwhile, the Casa Bacardi area will be serving some tasty rum-based drinks and cocktails all weekend long, covering everything from a simple Bacardi and Coke to a Strawberry Daiquiri or Bacardi Mojito. With so many delicious cocktails available throughout the weekend, be sure to stop by the Casa Bacardi area to try them out for yourself.

And if all this talk of cocktails has left you craving a tasty summer serve this weekend, Bacardi have two new and delicious flavoured drinks - Bacardi Raspberry and Bacardi Coconut.

Available in supermarkets nationwide now, these flavoured rums are an amazing base for a delicious and flavoursome summer cocktail, making Bacardi the perfect pairing for your summer plans.

To be in with a chance to WIN the pair of Electric Picnic tickets, simply enter your details in the form below.

For online tutorials on how to create the perfect serve for Bacardi. Visit www.bacardi.com