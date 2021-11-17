COMPETITION: WIN a six-course dinner for two at this brand new Dublin restaurant

This restaurant is Dublin's newest and most unique dining experience for foodies in the city. To celebrate the launch we're giving Lovin Dublin followers the chance to experience Six By Nico before anyone else!

Six By Nico is a new Dublin 2 restaurant opening its doors to the public on Tuesday 30 November, but we've got exclusive pre-access for some of our lucky followers! You could be one of the first in Dublin to dine at this incredible conceptual restaurant.

Six By Nico will offer a unique new dining experience in Dublin, with the restaurant's menu theme changing every few months. So, you can expect new menus, flavours and cuisines to appear here over the coming months, making it a spot you'll want to come back to time and time again.

For its debut, the restaurant's first theme is 'The Chipper', which will run from 30 November until 9 January. The menu is inspired by Ireland's beloved and traditional chipper serves such as chips and cheese, scampi, steak pie, fish supper and smoked sausage, but these dishes are reimagined in a new and exciting way by the Six By Nico team.

If you fancy an exclusive tasting of the new menu ahead of the restaurant's official opening, we've got some good news for you... We've teamed up with Six by Nico to offer Lovin Dublin followers a sneak-peak and taste of this new hot-spot!

We're giving you the chance to WIN an exclusive dining experience at the restaurant ahead of its opening later this month.

The lucky winner and a plus one will attend our #LovinSix experience on Sunday 28 November, where you'll get to feast on a delicious six course meal and some wine, all from their new chipper-themed menu.

To be in with a chance of winning the prize, simply enter your details in the form below. Or you can also access the form by clicking here.

You can find out more about Six By Nico right here.