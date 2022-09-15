COMPETITION: WIN a year's supply of tasty Fit Foods ready meals

Packed with €1,500 worth of ready meals, breakfasts and snacks, this would be a very tasty prize for one lucky winner...

When you've got a busy schedule, it's not always easy to eat well.

After a long day in the office and a busy commute, spending your evenings in the kitchen cooking nutritious meals isn't always that appealing. Throw in a couple of evenings out or a busy weekend away and it can be almost impossible to make time for meal prepping.

But what if we told you you could prep a delicious and healthy meal in just four minutes!?

We're giving you the chance to WIN a year's supply of Fit Foods, leaving one lucky winner with €1,500 worth of delicious (and healthy!) meals that can be cooked in minutes. Imagine how much you'll save on your food bill!

Founded by the Dublin Meat Company, Fit Foods is a range of healthy meals that are super quick and convenient to make, all at a really affordable price tag.

With a huge selection of dinners, breakfasts, soups and snacks, Fit Foods is the perfect option for anyone on the go, looking to save time in the mornings and evenings without skipping out on tasty and healthy meal times.

All of Fit Foods' products can be popped in the microwave and made ready to eat in just 4 minutes, so you can still enjoy tasty and nutritious meals even if you're in a rush. Plus, they're low-calorie and macro-friendly, so you're not skipping out on quality for the quick prep time.

And with so many tasty and flavoursome Fit Foods products to try out, including Wholemeal Pasta Bolognese, Clean Chicken Curry and a Turkey Burrito Bowl, you're spoiled for choice when it comes to taste and flavour too. They do a great fakeaway range including Chicken Korma and Chicken Fried Rice which is big on taste, low on guilt. As well as that, quick and easy options like their Oat Coated Chicken Goujons and Clean Potato Wedges make it it easier to choose healthier options on a budget. Yum...

You can shop a selection of Fit Foods in Lidl and Dunnes nationwide, while the full collection is available in Dublin Meat Company's six stores in Stillorgan, Swords, Artane, Blanchardstown and Drogheda. Plus, if you live in Dublin, you can also shop their full range of products online and place an order for same-day home delivery. Ideal!

Eager to try it out for yourself? Fit Foods are giving one lucky winner a year's supply of Fit Foods meals and snacks, in the form a €1,500 voucher than can be used on their online shop. You can use the voucher to place a home delivery or use it for Click & Collect in one of Fit Foods' local stores.

To be in with a chance to WIN €1,500 worth of tasty Fit Foods, simply fill out the form below.

If you can't see the form, click here.

Healthy eating made easy. Eat Well. Live Well.