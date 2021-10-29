COMPETITION: Win €500 to kickstart your new passion

Want to find a new passion? Ready to kickstart an exciting new ambition? Now's the time to Discover You!

We've all got some hidden ambitions we've always wanted to pursue but never did. Whether it was the costs of getting lessons and buying equipment or the inconvenience of fitting classes around your busy schedule, we've all found excuses not to try out some new hobbies over the years.

But if you've got a hidden dream you'd like to pursue and need a little seed money to get you started , we've got just the competition for you...

Vodafone X are giving one lucky winner €500 to put towards a new passion or skill.

The prize money can be spent on anything that helps you master your new interest, whether it's a brand new guitar to fuel your music passion or booking a flight to photograph the Northern Lights, the prize money can go towards whatever you need to chase your new ambitions.

And for Vodafone X customers, mastering that new skill couldn't be easier, thanks to their Discover You platform.

With Discover You, anyone can pick up a new skill quickly and easily, no past experience required. Whether it's a musical instrument you've always wanted to learn, a software you've been eager to master or you simply want a new hobby to keep you busy during the winter months, the Discover You platform has all the courses and tutorials you'll need to become an expert. Plus, Discover You gives Vodafone X customers the opportunity to rent out FREE spaces to work on their new skills in, such as a recording studio or a photography dark room.

It's the perfect way to try a new skill at-home, on your own schedule and at your own pace, making it the perfect way to try out something new without any unwanted pressure. Plus, the Discover You platform is available to ALL Vodafone X customers. So, as well as unlimited data, weekend calls and texts, you'll also get access to hundreds of free courses to help you try out any hobbies you're interested in trying.

So there really is no excuse not to discover something new.

