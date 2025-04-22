Culture Date: A dreamy exhibition is currently showing in this Dublin art gallery

Brought to you by the Hugh Lane Gallery

This striking, thought-provoking exhibition is not to be missed.

With its sumptuous interiors, grand halls and incredible collection of art, the Hugh Lane Gallery has long established its place among the cultural hot spots of our fair city.

Located on Parnell Square, this gallery always has its finger on the pulse when it comes to modern art and if you needed proof, look no further than the current exhibition.

The Dream Pool Intervals is a brand new exhibition from Ailbhe Ní Bhriain, one of Ireland’s most exciting visual artists, and it’s now running until 28th September.

At the centre of this striking exhibition are five large scale tapestries depicting an unlikely cast of people and animals among architectural decay. The style is multi-layered – a signature approach of Ní Bhriain’s, and it demands to be seen in person.

Installation view Hugh Lane Gallery, Ailbhe Ní Bhriain: The Dream Pool Intervals, 2025. Image courtesy Hugh Lane Gallery.

The pieces are stunning and inspiring in equal measure, and you’ll be left with much to ponder during your visit. Ní Bhriain’s work explores the fragility of human connection in a world that is becoming increasingly fragmented. Come with an open mind and seek out your own meaning in these timely pieces, which touch upon war and climate disaster themes.

Make the most of your visit – which is free of charge – by exploring even more art on your culture date. Another must-see exhibition currently on show is Bacon’s Portraits of Women. This exhibition features pieces by Francis Bacon depicting three women in his social circle during the 1960s – Henrietta Moraes, Muriel Belcher and Isabel Rawsthorne.

Artist Ailbhe Ní Bhriain at the opening of the exhibition ‘The Dream Pool Intervals’ at Hugh Lane Gallery © Naoise Culhane Photography 2025

Elsewhere in the gallery, you’ll find works by the titans of the art-world – Claude Monet, Pierre Bonnard, Sir John Lavery and Mary Swanzy – as well as breath-taking stained glass works and exciting contemporary pieces.

Of course, no visit to the Hugh Lane would be complete without a sweet treat and a coffee in the Fáilte Le Grá Café or a spot of shopping in the Hugh Lane Bookshop – the perfect way to finish up a culture date.

Installation view Hugh Lane Gallery, Ailbhe Ní Bhriain: The Dream Pool Intervals, 2025. Image courtesy Hugh Lane Gallery.

Featured image: Installation view Hugh Lane Gallery, Ailbhe Ní Bhriain: The Dream Pool Intervals, 2025. Image courtesy Hugh Lane Gallery.