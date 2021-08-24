Cycle around the city and get cultural this weekend with this gallery guide

Looking to get your Dublin culture fix? From national collections to contemporary exhibitions, you really are spoiled for choice when it comes to Dublin City's gallery scene. Now that the summer is winding down and we're less likely to be spending our days outdoors, dedicating a weekend to exploring all of Dublin's incredible galleries is sure to be a day well spent. And to make your Dublin gallery tour that bit easier, why not grab yourself a bike and cycle around to all our top cultural spots?

Here are the best galleries to visit in Dublin.

National Gallery of Ireland

Starting your day off in Merrion Square, the National Gallery has over 16,300 artworks in their collection, so there's sure to be something here that catches your eye. Featuring everything from paintings to sculptures, prints, drawings and even photography, it really is one of Dublin's cultural highlights.

Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA)

If you're looking for something more contemporary, IMMA is an absolute must-visit. Located in Dublin 8, IMMA is home to the National Collection of modern and contemporary art, showcasing over 3,500 works of arts from both Irish and international artists. Focusing on artwork from the 1940s and onwards, the collection is regularly updated so it's always worth revisiting this spot if you haven't explored it in a while.

Hugh Lane Gallery

For a taste of Irish history with your artwork, cycle down to Parnell Square and pay a visit to the Hugh Lane Gallery. The Lane Legacy collection, named after the gallery's founder, explores a time of huge culture in Ireland, showcasing works from a selection of Irish artists. Be sure to pay a visit to the Stained Glass Room, just beside the reception, when you visit too - it's not to be missed!

Olivier Cornet Gallery

The Olivier Cornet Gallery on Denmark Street represents some incredible contemporary Irish and international artists, who's works include painting, sculpture, ceramics, fine art prints, photography and installations. They're always running incredible exhibitions too, so have a look at their site to see which artists they're showcasing at the moment.

Science Gallery

Located in Trinity College Dublin, the Science Gallery describes itself as the place where science and art collide in a series of interactive themes and exhibitions. The Science Gallery doesn't have a set collection - the themes change every few months, meaning they're sometimes closed to the public while preparing the next exhibition. But it's definitely well worth checking their site to see what they're running during your city cycle.

