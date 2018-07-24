Sponsored

Dateless This Valentine's Day? As Always, We've Got Your Back

Take our quiz to land a spot at our exclusive Valentine's Singles Night at Dundrum!

Shutterstock 1010722126

Valentine's Day is fast approaching...

And while spending the day with pals is always good craic, you just can't beat the spark of a new flame on the most romantic day of the year.

With this in mind, we've teamed up with Dundrum Town Centre to put on a Valentine's bash to remember at Cookes Restaurant... and you may just leave with a phone number.

Enjoy some pre-date pampering at Harvey Nichols before some canapés and drinks at Cooke's Restaurant from 6:30pm, all while rubbing shoulders with like-minded Dublin singles selectively chosen by our team.

There'll be plenty of games and gift card giveaways throughout the night with Nadine Reid hosting all the action.

Sound good? Spots for this Valentine's event are extremely limited.

Here's the fun part...

To apply for a spot at this exclusive event fill out our Matchmaker Quiz below... and who knows? Maybe we can find your perfect match.

